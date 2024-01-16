Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Bush announces Phoenix concert date for its ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour'

Special guests include Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. It's a new month, and new year packed with a lot of fun! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives is the full breakdown on the best events taking place across the Valley this January!
The band Bush
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 17:46:57-05

PHOENIX — Bush announced “The Greatest Hits Tour” and you can bet on a Valley stop!

The rock band will kick off the North American tour in Oregon and make its way to Phoenix in September!

Special guests include Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox! “Additional guests to be announced,” read a news release sent to ABC15 on Tuesday.

More Things to Do stories:
What to know before you go: WM Phoenix Open, Coors Light Birds Nest, Concert in the Coliseum

Things To Do

2024 GUIDE: WM Phoenix Open, Concert in the Coliseum, and Coors Light Birds Nest

Nicole Gutierrez
5:33 PM, Jan 16, 2024
Zaxby's restaurant

Things To Do

Zaxby's to open its popular southern restaurant in Queen Creek, Arizona

Nicole Gutierrez
11:28 AM, Jan 16, 2024
Phoenix Open.jpg

Smart Shopper

First responders, military and vets can get free admission to WM Phoenix Open

abc15.com staff
11:22 AM, Jan 16, 2024

“In order to make attendance possible for fans of every budget, a limited amount of tickets in participating markets will be as low as $19.94 (before taxes and fees), a nod to the 1994 release of Bush’s debut album, Sixteen Stone,” read a news release.

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: Saturday, September 14.
  • Event Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix.

TICKETS

  • Pre-sale tickets are NOW available.
  • General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time.
  • VIP Packages will also be available “with an exclusive pre-show acoustic performance.” Click here for more information on tickets/packages available.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it, right here.

RELATED: 50+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61