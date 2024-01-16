Bush announces Phoenix concert date for its ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour'

PHOENIX — Bush announced “The Greatest Hits Tour” and you can bet on a Valley stop!

The rock band will kick off the North American tour in Oregon and make its way to Phoenix in September!

All these hits, all these years! See you soon for LOADED: The Greatest Hits Tour this Summer with special Guests @jerrycantrell and @candlebox. Fan pre-sale starts today 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT with password LOADED.



Public on sale Friday @ 10 AM local at https://t.co/4rIjq42LiB pic.twitter.com/RlAxLLX4k2 — BUSH (@bushofficial) January 16, 2024

Special guests include Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox! “Additional guests to be announced,” read a news release sent to ABC15 on Tuesday.

“In order to make attendance possible for fans of every budget, a limited amount of tickets in participating markets will be as low as $19.94 (before taxes and fees), a nod to the 1994 release of Bush’s debut album, Sixteen Stone,” read a news release.

IF YOU GO



Concert date: Saturday, September 14.

Event Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix.

TICKETS



Pre-sale tickets are NOW available.

General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

VIP Packages will also be available “with an exclusive pre-show acoustic performance.” Click here for more information on tickets/packages available.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it, right here.

RELATED: 50+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024