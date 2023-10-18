Watch Now
Blake Shelton announces Arizona stop for his “Back To The Honky Tonk Tour”

Special guests include Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts
Blake Shelton
Posted at 11:36 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 14:36:25-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Blake Shelton is coming to the Valley! The country star announced a tour stop in Glendale for his “Back To The Honky Tonk Tour!”

The Arizona stop is part of the 17 cities he’ll be performing for his 2024 tour.

Special guests for the concerts include Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts! Shelton is set to hit the stage at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale come March 23, 2024.

If you’re “gonna” go, keep this in mind: General tickets go on sale on November 3, with an “exclusive fan presale” beginning October 31 at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the exclusive fan presale right here.

