Blake Shelton announces Arizona stop for his “Back To The Honky Tonk Tour”

GLENDALE, AZ — Blake Shelton is coming to the Valley! The country star announced a tour stop in Glendale for his “Back To The Honky Tonk Tour!”

The Arizona stop is part of the 17 cities he’ll be performing for his 2024 tour.

Special guests for the concerts include Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts! Shelton is set to hit the stage at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale come March 23, 2024.

We're going #BackToTheHonkyTonk in 2024!!! Looking forward to hitting the road again with my friends Kubota and bringing @dustinlynch and @emilyann_music out for the fun. Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 27 and November 3rd. Register for exclusive presale access at… pic.twitter.com/smPdeYDn06 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 18, 2023

If you’re “gonna” go, keep this in mind: General tickets go on sale on November 3, with an “exclusive fan presale” beginning October 31 at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the exclusive fan presale right here.

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.