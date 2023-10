GLENDALE, AZ — After a hugely popular 2023 tour, blink-182 is headed back on the road next year with a stop in Phoenix in July 2024.

The rock band will be performing at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on July 2, 2024, according to a tour announcement.

They'll be debuting their new album, "One More Time...," on stage for the first time.

Pierce the Veil is set to be blink’s special guest.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27. Check out tickets on the band's website.