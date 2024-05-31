Jennifer Lopez cancels ‘This Is Me…Live’ tour dates that included a Phoenix stop

PHOENIX — Jennifer Lopez has canceled her upcoming stops for the ‘This Is Me…Live’ tour. The Phoenix concert was scheduled for July 9 at Footprint Center.

The performer posted the following message to her fans on her website:

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..:

According to the statement on the artist’s website ontheJLO.com, those who purchased a ticket through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. Fans who bought their tickets via third-party resale sites need to reach out to the seller.