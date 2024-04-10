Aerosmith, The Black Crowes reschedule Phoenix tour date for October 2024

PHOENIX — Aerosmith's farewell "Peace Out" tour is coming to the Valley on Halloween!

The rock band will be performing at Footprint Center on Oct. 31, 2024, with special guest The Black Crowes.

Aerosmith was set to perform in Phoenix in December 2023, but many tour dates, including Phoenix, were postponed due to singer Steven Tyler’s vocal cord and larynx injury.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows,” tour officials said Wednesday. “Ticketholders will receive more information via email today.”

If you don’t already have a ticket that will be honored for the October 2024 show, you can get one starting at 10 a.m. on April 12 on Ticketmaster.

