Aerosmith's Phoenix show postponed due to Steven Tyler's vocal cord, larynx injury

The band was set to stop in Arizona in December 2023
Posted at 8:34 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 11:38:33-04

PHOENIX — Aerosmith is postponing their December 2023 show in the Valley.

The band announced Friday that the rest of the farewell tour would be postponed due to singer Steven Tyler’s vocal cord and larynx injury.

The remaining shows, including a stop in Arizona, will be rescheduled for "sometime in 2024," the band said on social media.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, the group was set to perform live at Phoenix's Footprint Center with The Black Crowes as special guests.

No word has been given on what will happen to fans who have tickets to the shows that are being postponed.

Rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.

