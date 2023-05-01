Aerosmith announces Phoenix stop on farewell tour

PHOENIX — Aerosmith is headed to the Valley one last time.

The rock music legends announced Monday that the “Peace Out” Farewell Tour will kick off this fall.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, the group will perform live at Phoenix's Footprint Center with The Black Crowes as special guests.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

However, drummer Joey Kramer, a founding member of Aerosmith, will not be touring with the band.

General sale tickets are available starting Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.