All of our furry friends deserve access to the services they need to be safe and healthy and we need your help to make that happen!

The ABC15 Paw Pantry Pet Drive, sponsored by your Valley Toyota Dealers, is raising money for St. Vincent de Paul and their Companion Animal Program (CAP).

Launched in 2021, St. Vincent de Paul's CAP has had a tremendous impact on the lives of pet owners experiencing or at risk of homelessness and their animals.

St. Vincent de Paul's efforts with CAP have helped over 2,600 pets since they started in 2021, with over 115,000 lbs of pet food distributed to those in need. This program provides essential resources like wellness check-ups, spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, and transportation for medical appointments.

Help support St. Vincent de Paul by donating to the ABC15 Paw Pantry Pet Drive below!