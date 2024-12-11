Share Facebook

Everett | 2 years old | 66 lbs | male | A5079314 | Everett is a friendly giant who loves getting the zoomies whenever he's on a walk! After he gets his exercise, he'll happily settle down next to your feet. He's a loyal, protective and clumsy dog in need of a home! He’d also prefer to be your one and only dog. Everett's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Lucas | 4 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5085136 | Lucas is a calm, mild-mannered boy who is easily startled and nervous around new people. However, he warms up to humans quickly and in hoping to find a peaceful, quiet home. Lucas's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Chowder, our adorable cattle dog mix who looks like an Oreo milkshake! Chowder is an active boy who thrives on both mental and physical stimulation, so he's looking for a home where he can run, play, and engage in fun activities every day. Chowder is still a puppy at heart and doesn't quite realize how big he is just yet, so he'll need an owner who can help him with his manners and guide him as he grows into his full potential. While he's already mastered "sit," he's excited to learn more with the right training. Due to his high energy levels, Chowder would do best in a home that isn't an apartment, where he can stretch his legs and explore. He would thrive with an active family or individual who has time to spend with him outdoors, provide lots of enrichment, and give him the love and attention he deserves. So come down to HALO and meet this big boy today! HALO

Osiris | 2 years old | 76 lbs | male | A5077511 | Osiris is a feisty, rambunctious boy who doesn't know his own strength! He is a fetch enthusiast and a gentle treat taker. If you're looking for a companion who's always ready for adventure, he's your guy. Osiris is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Jennifer | 3 years old | 60 lbs | female | A5080413 | Jennifer, the silliest husky of all, is looking for a human best friend! She knows three tricks: clinging to your hip, paw tapping, and presenting her backside for scratches. Jennifer has been diagnosed with gummy worms for brains, so she’s still learning commands like sit and shake. Jennifer's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Reginald | 5 years old | 52 lbs | male | A5088670 | Reginald is an affectionate, easygoing boy who loves people and seems interested in playing with other dogs. He prefers to stay close to his people and will nuzzle his head into your lap for pets. Reginald is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Jamie | 2 years old | 40 lbs | female | A5083903 | Jamie is an active dog who loves the outdoors! She politely sits for treats, but is easily distracted by sounds and smells. This curious girl loves people and is hoping to find her forever family this holiday season. Jamie's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

Meet Lynda, a 3-year-old Australian Kelpie mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for months. Lynda initially found her way to us after her previous owner surrendered her to our Field Team following an investigation. Once admitted to our trauma hospital for her exam, she was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and prescribed a regimen of medication. After a few days, Lynda had fully recovered and was back in good health.While she's a little timid at first, as soon as she knows she can trust you (especially with the help of a few treats), she loves to show off how obedient and sweet she really is. Lynda will need to meet all other dogs in the home, but she would make a great family pet and is so ready to receive the same unconditional love that she gives. Come meet her at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

