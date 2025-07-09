Share Facebook

Meet Almond, a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who was first adopted from the Arizona Humane Society in 2023 but was returned this June. Two years ago, Almond was rescued as a stray with a litter of puppies. The precious family spent some time in a Foster Hero's home until her pups were ready for adoption, and Almond found a home herself shortly after. Unfortunately, she has now found herself in our care again.Her previous owner reported that while Almond is a sweet, lovable girl, she isn't the most comfortable around men and wanted to give her the chance to thrive in a different home. While she's shy at first, some patience and a few treats will earn her trust in no time. She's a volunteer favorite on Doggy Field Trips, and her calm demeanor would be perfect for anyone who prefers a more relaxing lifestyle. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus, or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Zeus | 8 years old | 74 lbs | neutered male | A3868912 | There aren't many dogs that are sweeter than Zeus! This big-headed house hippo loves people and will even dig his head into a lap to demand more attention. Zeus is a happy-go-lucky boy who is all wiggles all the time. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Moonpie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816749 AHS

Legend - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A818392 AHS

Mayor | 3 years old | 50 lbs | neutered male | A5144676 | Mayor loves to lord over the East shelter! This German shepherd may be 3 years old, but he has wisdom beyond his years. Mayor loves a good game of fetch and knows the "drop it" and "leave it" command. Meet this bright, affectionate boy at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Macy – Intake date 11/14/242 years, 2 mos old Shepherd mixHome with yard required? Yes, she is a young, high-energy dogShe must meet the people in the home.Must be only dog? Yes, while in HALO’s care she has been unable to peacefully coexist with other dogs. This is likely due to history (came in with multiple puncture wounds after being found in the desert) and being highly stimulated in the shelter environment.Good with cats? Will chase catsGood with kids, if so what age? Needs to be in a home with 16 yrs and older.• Macy is a medium-sized girl who enjoys snuggling up to you.• Working on leash manners, she has learned to stop and sit.• Needs daily exercise and loves to have kongs filled with peanut butter. Michael Allyne Photography/HALO

La Fonda - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816916 AHS

Vienna | 4 years old | 62 lbs | spayed female | A5146055 | Vienna is excited to meet her future forever family! She's a sweet, mellow lady who loves people of all ages and is well-behaved, making her the perfect husky for playtime and cuddle time. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Mia – Intake date 2/16/245 yrs 5 mos old Labrador Retriever mixHome with yard required? NoAdult-only home.Must be only dog? YesGood with cats? No, also no small furry pets such as hamsters, rabbits, or guinea pigsGood with kids, if so what age? No• Loves to go for walks and hikes• Loves affection from her people• Calmer energy, enjoys bully sticks and treats Michael Allyne Photography/HALO

Swan | 9 months | 49 lbs | neutered male | A5147007 | Swan may have some husky genes, but he is surprisingly calm for his breed! This 9-month-old puppy acts older than his age and is one of the most mellow, polite dogs at the shelter. He loves people of all ages and is a pro and giving and receiving attention. He doesn't know any commands, but is treat-motivated and can't wait to learn some new tricks. He is available for adoption at the West shelter.Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Bertha | 5 years old | 47 lbs | female | A5146831 | Boxer lovers will be thrilled to meet the wondrous Bertha! She's a simple gal who lives life in the slow lane and prefers a relaxed, leisurely walk over a hike. She has a soft, wiggly personality and makes friends with everyone she meets. This easygoing girl is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Bonnie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815015 AHS

Beau - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816843 AHS

Princess - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A818092 AHS

Tiger - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816423 AHS

Sam | 1 year old | 50 lbs | neutered male | A5146555 | Tired of the puppy stuff? Meet Sam, who already knows how to live in a home and is the complete package! This playful, active boy loves kids, gets along with cats and dogs, and knows how to sit and shake. Just watch out - some of his favorite snacks include shoes and trash! Adopt him at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

