Meet Bubby, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier and Labrador Retriever mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since May. Bubby's previous owner had to deploy for military service and made the tough decision to surrender him, giving him the best chance at finding another loving home. While this sweet senior boy does have arthritis and will need to maintain consistent physical activity for his joint health, we promise it doesn't slow him down. Bubby is the life of the party and loves to play. He enjoys car rides, splashing around in bodies of water, and meeting new people on long walks. He's a big cuddler who doesn't shy away from giving out lots of sloppy kisses. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus, or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

King Julian - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822574 AHS

Lil Fella | 3 years old | 80 lbs | male | A5149016 | Lil Fella is the shyest boy in town! While he may seem big, he's still trying to build his confidence and needs a patient, loving home that can bring him out of his shell. Lil Fella gets startled by loud noises and fast movements. He can be found at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Cory | 8 years old | 106 lbs | neutered male | A5146361 | Cory's perfect day is every day that he gets to spend with you! When he's not rolling over for belly rubs, he's playing with toys or sunbathing by your side. He can be shy at first, but warms up quickly to new people. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Snow White - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A807621 AHS

Madrigal - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A821933 AHS

Serenity | 2 years old | 53 lbs | female | A5147512 | Husky lovers, meet a lady with some special eyes! Serenity is a calm, quiet lady who does it all: toy tossing, treat stealing, and affection seeking. She makes friends easily and while she's still learning how to go potty outside, she's ready to be a house dog. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Lemon - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A821017 AHS

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Oreo | 2 years old | 52 lbs | male | A5145556 | Oreo may have a beard, but he's still a puppy! He's a playful, high-energy boy who makes friends with everyone he meets. He also believes that he is a lap dog, even though he weighs more than 50 pounds. Adopt this lovable, goofy pup at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Charlie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822570 AHS

Pisces | 3 years old | 56 lbs | neutered male | A4756512 | Pisces loves the water, but he loves you more! This active, energetic boy is ready for any hike or marathon, although he's still working on his leash skills. Pisces loves butt scratches and knows how to sit. He can be found at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a Sugar Cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions! I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Ty | 3 years | 87 lbs | neutered male | A5146227 | This exotic house hippo is looking for a new home! During his PetSmart training sessions, he's known as a "showstopper" who loves kids and doesn't mind being around other dogs and cats. Whether it be a relaxing brunch at a restaurant patio or wrestling with a garden hose, Ty is ready for any adventure. is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Ted - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822603 AHS

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Pita - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A821236 AHS

