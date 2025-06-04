Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Gelo | 5 years old | 75 lbs | neutered male | A5132705 | Gentle giant Gelo has been patiently waiting for a forever home for nearly three months! He's a snuggle fiend who does well with kids and would make a great family dog. While he's still working on his leash manners, he's already a pro at riding in cars and can't wait to join you on your next adventure. He's available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Leo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A812743 AHS

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Hello! My name is Rocky and I might be an old man on paper, but in my mind I'm still a spring chicken. I'm already trained in the basic commands like sit and down, I might take a few extra seconds to preform any tricks, slow and steady is my motto. If you have a spot on the couch for me, come visit me at HALO today! HALO

Oscar - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A813805 AHS

Balto | 3 years old | 51 lbs | neutered male | A5116212 | Balto is as friendly as he is handsome! While he tends to have more of an independent side, he loves giving and receiving affection to all of his human friends. He's a calm, mellow guy who can't wait to learn some more manners in his future home! He's available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Merry | 6 years old | 27 lbs | female | A5145148 | Merry may get nervous meeting new people at first, but with time, her soft and loving personality starts to shine. While she happily sits for treats, her favorite reward is getting to spend time next to her humans. Meet this sweet lady at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Xena - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815042 AHS

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Booboo | 5 years old | 42 lbs | neutered male | A5141708 | Looking for a playful boy who's always ready for an adventure? Meet Booboo! He's a pro at sitting for treats, walking on a leash and playing with his toys. If you're in the market for a loving, wiggly dog, Booboo will be waiting for you at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Morgan | 1 year 1 month old | 50lbs | female | A5144542 | At just a year old, Morgan still has much to learn about life! She's a timid, shy gal who needs help building her confidence. Once you earn her trust, she's an affectionate, sweet lady who can't help but put her paws on your lap. Find her at the West shelter! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Windmill | 1 year 3 months old | 37 lbs | neutered male | A5132456 | Windmill is a force to be reckoned with! He'll chase anything - balls, stuffies, birds, you name it. Windmill loves testing out the agility yard and would be the perfect hiking buddy. Come meet this active pup at the East shelter! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Kyra - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A811827 AHS

Meet Alaric, a 6-year-old Australian Cattle Dog and American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 60 days. Alaric was rescued by our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians as an injured stray. He spent several days in our trauma hospital undergoing treatment for fractures, an ear infection, wounds to his face and dental extractions. We aren't sure how Alaric was so badly injured during his time as a stray, but we are certain that he's a strong, adorable boy with a heart of gold. While he can be a little shy at first, especially around large groups, all you need are some treats and a little patience to earn his trust. He's been described as "one of the sweetest, most well-behaved dogs ever" by people he's met, and we couldn't agree more. Come see for yourself at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Peanut - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A814228 AHS

Mittens - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A812943 AHS

April - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A809081 AHS

Jingle and Jangle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hi my name is Arlo and I'm an energetic puppy ready to race into your heart. I'm a fun mix of Husky and Shepherd and would do best with an experiences handler that enjoys working with high drive breeds. I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary lifestyle, I'm a puppy that loves to be on the go. Do I sound like the dog of your dreams? If so, come visit me at HALO today! HALO

Prev 1 / Ad Next