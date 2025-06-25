Share Facebook

Meet Armadillo, a gentle 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who has been in and out of the Arizona Humane Society’s care for months. Armadillo was first rescued by our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ as a stray. He was emaciated, exhausted and struggled to keep his food down. Our expert team of veterinarians immediately started Armadillo on an eating schedule to help him gain weight and continued monitoring him closely. His stomach issues persisted for a few days, but gradually this gentle giant finally started to put on some much-needed pounds.Once his diet was under control and his digestive complications were on the mend, Armadillo underwent a routine surgery to remove a mass discovered during his exams. The procedure was precautionary to ensure that he wouldn’t face any health problems related to the lump in the future, and he handled it like a champ. Armadillo has been on multiple Doggy Field Trips with volunteers, and everyone always brags about how much of a charmer he is on his excursions. He loves to meet new people, especially when he gets to show them one of the many tricks he already knows. He’s outgoing and would do great with a family who doesn’t shy away from adventures and road trips. However, Armadillo would prefer to be the only dog in the home. AHS

Keva - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815164 AHS

Leia - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A810056 AHS

Ghoul - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A809383 AHS

Atlas - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803598 AHS

Gunner - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816831 AHS

Lola - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816730 AHS

Shadow - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A800225 AHS

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tater - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A809482 AHS

Hi my name is Rusty!I may be a little rusty with my pick up lines but not with my charm! I mean come on aren't I just so handsome?? Good news for you, I have experience living in a home so I will be a perfect roommate. I am ready for a lifetime of adventures and hope you are too! I've been told I am a great hiking buddy and a perfect boy in the car! Can't wait for all the fun the future holds for us! Come in and see me today!See Rusty in action! Here's a short clip of Rusty,https://links.aawl.org/rusty-yt*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!*No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Hi there, I'm Tilly!If you like your dogs the same way you like your marshmallows (fluffy and sweet), then I may be the one for you! I'm a friendly girl who loves people. Give me pets and attention and I'll thank you by giving lots of kisses and cuddles! Activities I enjoy include going on walks, playing with toys, and learning tricks for treats! As a recent mama, I've finished taking care of my babies, and now I'm ready to find my own happily-ever-after with you! I'd say I'm more of a people-dog than a dog-dog. If you have any dogs at home, I would need to meet them at the shelter to make sure we get along. Come and meet me today!*Thanks to D-backs Give Back, you can name my adoption fee from June 13 - 22*No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Heyo, I'm Trunks!Let me introduce myself, I am a fun goofball looking for the perfect family to give me all the love and exercise I'll need. I love to play and go for walks, and I am super smart so training will be a breeze, especially if there are treats involved! I offer a lifetime of love and devotion to the family who cherishes me. I have lots of friends here at the shelter and would love to meet the ones you have at home. I definitely want to see everyone in the family to make sure this is the best fit! If you think we could be a good match, come say hello to me and all of my other adoptable friends! I can't wait to snuggle with you and show you how fast my zoomies are!!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!*No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Hi my name is Arlo and I'm an energetic puppy ready to race into your heart. I'm a fun mix of Husky and Shepherd and would do best with an experiences handler that enjoys working with high drive breeds. I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary lifestyle, I'm a puppy that loves to be on the go. Do I sound like the dog of your dreams? If so, come visit me at HALO today! HALO

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a Sugar Cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions! I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Cyber | 2 years old | 59 lbs | neutered male | A5131128 |This floppy-eared boy has been in the shelter since March, and he's confident his forever family is out there. He does seem to have infinite energy and would make the perfect companion for any adventure. Cyber knows sit, shake, and he's primed and ready to learn new tricks! He is located at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Merit | 2 years old | 71 lbs | neutered male | A5129980 | If you're looking for a silly dog that who loves living life to the fullest, Merit is a prime candidate! This happy-go-lucky fellow is eager to please and is the gentlest of treat-takers. He loves kiddie pools and will boldly attempt to kick all of the water out. Merit is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Celery | 2 years old | 35 lbs | spayed female | A5145246 | Celery is still young and learning about the world! She's a bit shy, but with time and patience, her sweet and loving personality will shine. She would love to go on peaceful walks or enjoy a quiet evening filled with snuggles in her future forever home. Adopt Celery at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Lucy | 1 year 4 months old | 62 lbs | spayed female | A5124884 | Meet a certified shelter favorite! Lucy is famous for being a buckin' bronco when she busts out of the kennel, but just give her a few minutes of zoomies and playtime and she becomes a dream! She may not be much of a couch potato, but she’s the perfect active companion to take on adventures. She is available at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Baloo | 4 years old | 60 lbs | neutered male | A5116174 | Baloo is a 60-pound lap dog looking for love! He's a happy, mellow dog who loves kids and knows basic commands like sit and shake. He may try to stand on all fours on your lap, but it's only because he loves you. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Rosa | 5 years old | 62 lbs | spayed female | A5127371 | Rosa can always be found with a toy in her mouth! She's a smart dog who can sit, shake, spin and open doors, so she would love to keep learning new tricks in her future home. This calm, gentle lady is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

