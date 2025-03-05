Share Facebook

Bella - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803254 AHS

Meet Cosmo, an 8-year-old Australian Cattle Dog and Doberman Pinscher mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 50 days. Thankfully, this sweet senior boy arrived in good health, requiring nothing more than some routine dental work to ensure his pearly whites could shine bright. Throughout his stay with us, Cosmo has been a favorite among volunteers who take him out on excursions through our Doggy Field Trip program. During these outings, Cosmo has shown us how great he is on a leash, when meeting new people and on car rides!He already knows tricks like 'sit' and 'paw' and he's such a great listener that we're confident he'll learn new commands fast. Despite being on the older side, Cosmo still has a lot of energy and would do best in a home that prioritizes physical activity and gives him ample time to rest after any adventures. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Jingle and Jangle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

Deckard | 2 years old | 59 lbs | male | A5106941 | Deckard is a bit shy at first, but has a heart full of love waiting to be shared. He can be a little hesitant with new situations, but once he warms up, he enjoys pets and the occasional belly rub. He walks nicely on a leash, though he may need some encouragement at times. This sweet and sensitive boy is looking for a patient and loving home where he can truly shine. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Specs - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A800529 AHS

Sweetheart | 7 years old | 64 lbs | female | A5092931 | Sweetheart is exactly as her name implies! She is a sweet and gentle girl who takes a little time to feel comfortable, but loves affection once she does. She walks nicely on a leash, enjoys pets, and takes treats politely. Sweetheart would do best as the only dog in a home where she can feel safe and loved. She is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Velvet | 4 years old | 64 lbs | female | A5114115 | Velvet is a calm and gentle German Shepherd who loves nothing more than sunbathing and relaxing by your side. She does great in the car, welcomes pets from everyone, and is unfazed by other dogs and busy environments. This sweet girl would be the perfect laid-back companion for someone looking for a mellow and loving best friend. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Spirit - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781946 AHS

Zion | 8 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5125260 | This old soul loves attention and isn't shy about asking for more! He enjoys leisurely walks, though he has some creaky bones, but it doesn't slow him down. Whether he's nuzzling into your lap or soaking up pets, he's always ready to be your loving companion. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Rusty - https://aawl.org/pet/51684661*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Ziggy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a Sugar Cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions! I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Yuma | 3 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5076890 | Yuma has already spent 172 days in the shelter, and we need your help finding this gentleman a home! He's a 62-pound lap dog, a gentle treat taker, and a lover of the little things: butt scratches, pools, and being by your side. Yuma is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Orbi | 1 year 8 months old | 66 lbs | male | A4987063 | Meet Orbi, the King of the Agility Yard! He has been at the shelter since last July - nearly half of his life! While he's learned much from everyone he's met at MCACC, this playful and energetic boy is ready to learn many more tricks in his future home. Oxford is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Snoopy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803647 AHS

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

