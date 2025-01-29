Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Abraham | 5 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5086972 | Abraham may be a full grown Doberman, but he still has plenty of puppy energy! He adores people and loves getting attention from his human friends. He would prefer to be your one and only dog! Abraham is already neutered, which means he can go home today. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Archie is a sweet boy looking for a loving home. Archie's heart is as big as his ears and he has so much love to give his new family. Archie is good with dog savvy kids and happy to meet the whole family. He gets along great with other dogs and is happy to meet a new canine companion. Archie is mostly housebroken though he may need some patience while he adjusts in his new home. Archie is on heart medication two times a day but takes it well and doesn't let it slow him down. To meet Archie please bring the whole family including current dogs to the shelter anytime during business hours. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Ron - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A799474 AHS

Sprocket HALO

Frosty | 4 years old | 82 lbs | male | A5086830 | Looking for a happy-go-lucky giant to be your forever companion? Meet Frosty! He's a pro at playing fetch, knows how to sit, and will happily wave his paw at you for treats. This Rottweiler mix is hoping for a loving home where he can be your one and only dog. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Say cheese! Cheesecake that is, yup that's my name. I'm a wonderful Husky mix. Like most young lads, I love to meet new people and go on my daily runs. I like to play with my kennel mate and would benefit from meeting any dogs you already have. For me to live my best life I would need a home that has a yard big enough for me to tussle around. If you're in the market for a Husky doggo, come visit me at HALO today! HALO Animal Rescue

Milo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A798228 AHS

Matt | 5 years old | 69 lbs | male | A5089217 | Matt is a calm, happy dog who could be perfect for a family! He's the perfect mix of an active, playful pup and a relaxed couch potato. He's gentle, walks well on a leash, and already knows how to sit. Matt is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Randall | 3 years old | 52 lbs | male | A5106543 | Randall is a happy, easygoing husky who can fetch, sit and shake! He enjoys staying close to his human companions and getting head scratches. Randall's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Laura - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A801473 AHS

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

Yuma | 3 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5076890 | Yuma is a friendly, playful boy who loves to explore! He loves staying active, getting rowdy, and lighting up your life. He enjoys a nice booty scratch and can't wait to keep learning new things in his future forever home. Yuma is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Eddie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A801459 AHS

Veda | 5 years old | 53 lbs | female | A5107044 | Veda is a sweetheart who is excited to find her forever family! It may take some time for her to warm up to you, but once she trusts you, her affectionate and loyal personality will blossom. Veda's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Amelia - Do ya wanna know how much mischief I can cause? I'm an Australian Cattle Dog with an eye for adventure. If you have ever wanted a dog that can perform all those fun agility tricks and obstacle climbing maneuvers, here I am. I am currently self-taught and my record while at HALO is their 7-foot chain link fence, I've cleared that thing with ease. For this reason, if your home has a yard, coyote rollers would need to be installed before I set foot outside without a tether to keep me grounded. Even better, if you live in an apartment, you'll have peace of mind that I'll be safe and sound while you're not home. The fun doesn't stop now, I'm also good with my kennel mates and we've never had a scuffle over food or toys. I love going on walks and being a part of my humans daily activates, it's a cattle dog thing. Come visit me at HALO if I sound like the best dog ever. HALO

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Domino, a 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog and Siberian Husky mix who has been in our care for nearly 60 days. Domino arrived in rough shape. The poor pup had sustained multiple injuries after presumably being hit by a car, including wounds to his face, internal bleeding, swelling and broken teeth. After several days spent mending the trauma to Domino's body and giving him time to recover, he was ready to go up for adoption.In the time he's spent waiting to meet his forever family, we've learned that Domino is full of energy and love. While he can be shy and reserved at first, it's important to remember that he's had a tough go of it and benefits greatly when he is shown patience and given the chance to build trust. He's gone on a few Field Trips during his time with us and does well on car rides and loves taking adventures. Domino's ideal home would be a household with calm and steady energy with family members who still make time to go outside and play. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Hawk - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A797136 AHS

Ziggy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Betty HALO

Prev 1 / Ad Next