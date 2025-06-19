Help our furry friends in need with ABC15’s Pet Drive sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers

PHOENIX — In a continued effort to support our community, ABC15 Arizona and St. Vincent de Paul’s Companion Animal Program (CAP) are excited to announce the ABC15 Pet Drive, sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers. Since its inception in 2021, CAP has made a tremendous impact on the lives of pet owners experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as well as their beloved pets.

Through the establishment of six charity pet pantries, quarterly wellness clinics, collaborative partnerships, and daily animal support, CAP has successfully assisted hundreds of owners and their pets in accessing critical resources, ensuring they remain safe, sheltered, and cared for together.

Key services provided by CAP include:



Free animal wellness check-ups

Transportation to appointments

Vaccines and microchipping

Licensure

Food and supplies



In the past four years alone, the program has positively impacted nearly 3,000 companion animals, highlighting the essential role it plays in the community.

Contributing to this worthy cause has never been easier. Interested individuals can visit abc15.com/paw for more information on how to help.

"We sincerely thank ABC15 and the Valley Toyota Dealers for their support of our Companion Animal Program. Every contribution, whether big or small, ensures that individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness remain united with their beloved pets," said Jessica Berg, SVdP's chief program officer. "By providing essential resources such as food, veterinary care, and shelter, we maintain the vital bond between people and their animal companions during challenging times."

“We are proud to partner with ABC15 for the pet drive,” said Kamal Charef, president of the Valley Toyota Dealers Association. “Supporting pet owners in our region aligns with our commitment to fostering community well-being and ensuring that no one has to choose between their own stability and caring for their pets.”

For more information about The Pet Drive, please visit abc15.com/paw.

