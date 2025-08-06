Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Meet Maggie, a gorgeous 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who was brought to the Arizona Humane Society in June of this year after she was rescued as an injured stray. Due to being hit by a car, Maggie had lacerations, bruises/abrasions, crackling of her lungs and a slight fracture of her leg. This sweet girl was treated in our trauma hospital and is now looking for her forever home. Maggie loves being the center of attention and would rather be the only dog in your home. She has done great on Doggy Field Trips, showing how much she loves pup cups, belly rubs, squeaky toys and rolling in the grass! Visit Maggie at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Puff - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A808272 AHS

Twinkie | 5 years old | 83 lbs | male | A5146034 | After fighting back a cold, Twinkie is back in action and ready to find his future adventure buddy! He's playful, gets easily excited, and loves jumping up to get your attention. Twinkie is also happy to settle down and snuggle when it's time to rest. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Windmill | 1 year 3 months old | 37 lbs | neutered male | A5132456 | Windmill is a force to be reckoned with! He'll chase anything - balls, stuffies, birds, you name it. Windmill loves testing out the agility yard and would be the perfect hiking buddy. Come meet this active pup at the East shelter! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Pita - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A821236 AHS

Gregory | 8 years old | 106 lbs | neutered male | A5147649 | Gentle giant lovers, look no further! Gregory is searching for a home with a big dog bed where he can lounge around and enjoy his golden years. His mellow personality makes him the perfect companion for any family, and all he asks is for love and attention in return. Just watch out: Gregory can open doors! He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Cherry Plum | 2 years old | 38 lbs | female | A4919794 | Cherry Plum's name is just as sweet as she is! She's a pocket pittie who longs to be someone's forever best friend. Cherry Plum isn't too interested in toys or treats, since her favorite hobby is spending time with people. If you'd like a lady with plenty of unconditional love to spare, visit Cherry Plum at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jax | 4 years | 75 lbs | neutered male | A5145276 | Jax has been patiently waiting to find his forever family! He's a happy-go-lucky boy who enjoys wrestling dogs and snuggling with humans. Jax would love a home where he can chew his squeaky toys and get sprayed by a garden hose whenever his heart desires! He is adoptable at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Minnie | 6 years old | 77 lbs | spayed female | A5146272 | Minnie is searching for her perfect home! She's friendly, easygoing and prefers to live a slow-paced life where she can peacefully chew on her treats. Minnie appears to be potty trained and may prefer a home with older children who can respect her space. Minnie is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Toby | 1 year 2 months | 56 lbs | neutered male | A5146861 | Toby is a natural-born athlete! He loves to play any and every game, whether it be tug, fetch, racing, or splashing in the pool. This active, affectionate boy knows how to sit, lay down, shake, and can't wait to learn more tricks in his future home. He is adoptable at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jamie | 8 years old | 54 lbs | female | A5147105 | This senior lady has some creaky bones, but her personality is still as youthful as ever! She has a calm and gentle temperament, but isn't shy about asking for attention. Jamie is a big fan of squeaky toys and knows how to sit and shake. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Randall - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Stormi | 1 year old | 50 lbs | spayed female | A5147133 | Despite Stormi's name, she is all sunshine and rainbows! This special lady adores being around people of all ages and loves playing with her toys. She can get overwhelmed by new places and would do best in a home that can provide a consistent and active routine. She is available for adoption at the East shelter! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Ash | 3 years old | 60 lbs | neutered male | A5145766 | Ash is the perfect sidekick to bring to any coffee shop or farmer's market! When he's not inhaling pup cups, he's wiggling his entire body and putting his paws on you for attention. Ash's outgoing and adventurous spirit would make him the perfect companion for an active family. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Fergie | 5 years old | 47 lbs | female | A5147788 | Fergie is a mellow lady who wishes to retire in the countryside! She's a sweet, friendly girl who would love some help building her confidence in her forever home. Fergie loves being pet, although she can be too shy to admit it. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Don Jose | 8 years old | 78 lbs | neutered male | A5147011 | Don Jose knows his salt-and-pepper senior fur is bound to steal your heart. At 8 years old, he's grown out of his puppy energy and prefers a quiet day relaxing by your side. Don Jose loves a leisurely walk around the neighborhood and would prefer an owner willing to give him back rubs around the clock. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jumba | 3 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5140912 | Jumba is the whole package! He's house trained, gets along with smaller dogs and loves people of all ages. He even knows commands like sit, paw, lay down, and go to bed. This friendly boy has worked hard to be the perfect family companion and is eager to please. Jumba is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next