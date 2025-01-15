Share Facebook

Duboi | 3 years old | 75 lbs | male | A5106561 | Duboi is a fluffy lovebug looking for a new best friend! While he can be nervous at first, he warms up quickly to new people and loves getting scratches all over. H would love a home that can be slow and patient with him! Duboi's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Holly - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A798117 AHS

Moses - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Peanut | 1 year old | 45 lbs | female | A5093280 | Peanut is bound to bring some fun in your life - along with a hint of chaos. She's hyper, but knows how to sit and shake and is easily convinced to roll over for belly rubs. She's looking for a home that can teach her some manners! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Stephen - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Diva | 3 years old | 64 lbs | female | A5077853 | Diva has just as much personality as her name suggests! She's playful, a little jumpy, and might talk to you demanding treats. She's a extra-friendly girl who is sure to light up any home! Diva is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Apollo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Clara | 2 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5094021 | Clara is a timid girl who needs some help opening up! She has a very timid demeanor, but is learning how to trust people. She would do best in a home that can provide plenty of decompression time so her true personality can shine. Clara's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Nara | 4 years old | 50 lbs | female | A5093712 | Nara came to the shelter last year and gave birth to six healthy puppies! Now that they are of age, Nara is looking for a forever home of her own. She gets along with dogs of similar size, loves people and children. Nara's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Rory Mcilroy | 9 months old | 45 lbs | male | A5101038 | Rory is a shy guy waiting for his big chance at finding a forever home! He's unsure of the shelter environment, but he secretly adores getting attention from his human friends. He's a happy, calm puppy who can't wait to learn some new tricks. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Drako - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Zeke, a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever and American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for nearly 60 days. This gentle giant was surrendered to us by his previous owner so he could receive the best care possible before finding his new home. After a thorough exam in our trauma hospital, Zeke began treatment for an ear infection and allergies. Zeke is thankfully in good health otherwise and has lots of energy to show for it. While he can be shy at first, he's quick to reveal his goofy and playful side as soon as you earn his trust. After a slow and gentle introduction, we're confident that Zeke is ready to create lasting bonds with his new best friends. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Coco - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Noel - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Gladys - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rocky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jack Jack - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A799462 AHS

Carmen - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A796217 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ruth - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

