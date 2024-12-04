Share Facebook

Boris | 2 years old | 44 lbs | male | A5080068 | Boris has been waiting a long time for his forever home! This rambunctious, loving boy loves to race around and play fetch, but he'll happily settle down and sit for treats. Boris's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Odin - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721265 AHS

Mystique - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A796549 AHS

Ricky Bobby | 1 year old | 52 lbs | male | A5090337 | Ricky Bobby has been described as the "perfect dog"! He is playful, food motivated and is affectionate to everyone he meets. He loves learning new tricks and even knows his own name! Ricky Bobby is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Sundae | 8 years old | 64 lbs | female | A4069358 | After being surrendered by her family due to housing issues, Sundae's adapting to shelter life with a smile on her face and pep in her step. Sundae is potty trained, loves pools and knows commands, but despite her age, she can be quite the leash puller! This salt-and-pepper sweetheart still hasn't grown out of her zoomies. Sundae is already spayed, which means she can go home today. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Carlton | 2 years old | 49 lbs | male | A5084013 | Carlton is looking for a warm, loving home to rest and decompress! While he's nervous at the shelter, he learns to trust people quickly and shows off his playful, affectionate side. Carlton's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Amity - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A796218 AHS

Tennis | 6 years old | 82 lbs | female | A5085084 | Tennis is a lovebug who can't wait to go on adventures with her new family! She loves playing fetch, eating pup cups, and resting by your side. Tennis's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Frida a perfect adventure buddy, ready to jump into all of the fun! She'll do best in a home with a yard to burn off all that energy and where she can get plenty of attention. For any additional questions or to learn more about Frida, please contact HALO at 602-971-9222. HALO

Paprika - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A780304 AHS

Dreamer | 2 years old | 34 lbs | female | A5072090 | Dreamer is a social butterfly - with humans, not so much with other dogs! This bouncy, energetic girl loves to jump up for hugs and can be a picky treat eater, so be sure to come prepared with hot dogs. Dreamer is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Crumpet, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 65 days. This handsome boy was confiscated by our Field Team after his previous owner could no longer take care of him. Crumpet was treated for a couple of superficial wounds to his left hind leg and hip but is overall in great health.While we have lots of things we love about him, our favorite is his adorably asymmetrical face, with the right side of his muzzle being slightly higher than his left. While this sometimes causes his right eye to get a little squinty, we think it makes for some of the cutest puppy dog eyes you'll ever see! Aside from his good looks, Crumpet is also a total sweetheart with a love for adventure and meeting new people. He'll never turn down a good car ride or an opportunity to show you "sit" and "shake", as long as he gets a treat after. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Bella - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A793188 AHS

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

Jake - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A796541 AHS

Marley - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A795937 AHS

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Chocolate Chip - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Say hello to Bonita, the brilliant, gentle soul who completes her best friend, Jackpot! Where Jackpot is the life of the party, Bonita is the thoughtful one, bringing her brains and quiet patience to their adventures. She lets Jackpot take center stage, but her steady presence is what truly holds their team together. With her wise eyes and calming nature, Bonita is Jackpot's perfect balance, making them a one-of-a-kind duo. They're ready to bring double the love, fun, and loyalty to a family who will cherish them both. HALO

