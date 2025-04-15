Watch Now
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County, HALO, AAWL and AZ Small Dog Rescue (4/15/25)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Small Dog Rescue, Arizona Animal Welfare League, and HALO Animal Rescue.

Briar.jpg BriarPhoto by: AHS skittles and bob.png Skittles and Bob - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Henry.jpg HenryPhoto by: AHS Dove.jpg DovePhoto by: AHS whitey and brownie.png Whitey and Brownie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Fury.jpg FuryPhoto by: AHS George.jpg GeorgePhoto by: AHS Cambria.jpeg Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a Sugar Cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions! I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. Come down to HALO to meet me today!Photo by: HALO Animal Rescue Jingle Jangle.png Jingle and Jangle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Jasper.jpg JasperPhoto by: AHS Solara.jpg SolaraPhoto by: AHS hudson.jpg Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs.Photo by: HALO tootsie.png Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Zach.jpg ZachPhoto by: AHS jersey and duke.png Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR chicken nugget.jpg Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR

