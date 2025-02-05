Share Facebook

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Baroness | 4 years old | 61 lbs | female | A4972227 | Baroness has been waiting a long time to find her forever family! If you're looking for a happy, upbeat girl whose only concerns are fetch and greeting everyone she meets, than she's your girl. She would thrive in a home where she can be your one and only pup. Baroness is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Apple | 3 years old | 44 lbs | female | A5093775 | Apple is a playful and affectionate pup who loves belly rubs, zoomies, and leaning in for all the pets. She loves people of all ages, knows sit and lay down, and is ready to be your one-and-only furry companion! Apple is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Michonne | 4 years old | 54 lbs | female | A5106860 | The lovely Michonne is a sweet lady who knows how to sit and shake! She can be anxious and likes to seek reassurance by snuggling into your lap. Her gentle, affectionate nature makes her a joy to be around. Michonne is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Say cheese! Cheesecake that is, yup that's my name. I'm a wonderful Husky mix. Like most young lads, I love to meet new people and go on my daily runs. I like to play with my kennel mate and would benefit from meeting any dogs you already have. For me to live my best life I would need a home that has a yard big enough for me to tussle around. If you're in the market for a Husky doggo, come visit me at HALO today! HALO Animal Rescue

Harvy | 3 years old | 36 lbs | male | A5104030 | Harvy is a playful and affectionate pup who loves toys, water play, and soaking up all the attention. Though he can be a bit shy or nervous at first, he warms up quickly, leaning in for pets and serenading you with his adorable "Husky song." Harvy's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Cobra | 4 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5104171 | Cobra is a fetch genius and will happily bring the ball back to you so you can throw it again. He walks well on a leash, enjoys treats, and has a calm temperament, making him the perfect companion for fun outdoor adventures. Cobra's adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Moe | 3 years old | 64 lbs | male | A5100603 | He's a gentle and shy soul with a heart full of sweetness! Though timid at first, Moe warms up to people over time. He enjoys gentle pets and will reward you with a wagging tail and a soft smile. Moe is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Hugo, a 6-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for nearly 60 days. Hugo was confiscated from his previous owner by our Field Team so he could receive the care that he needed to thrive. Hugo has been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, which can result in weight gain, loss of fur, dry skin, and other symptoms. However, as long as he stays consistent with his medication and periodically sees his veterinarian, Hugo will stay a happy and healthy boy.While Hugo does take his time when warming up to new people, as soon as he's comfortable, his goofy and sweet personality truly shines. He's a favorite among our Doggy Field Trip volunteers and has gone on multiple excursions where he's shown off how good he is on a leash. He's on the chunkier side, but that just means there's more of him to love. Come say hello to this cuddly giant at our Sunnyslope Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Archie is a sweet boy looking for a loving home. Archie's heart is as big as his ears and he has so much love to give his new family. Archie is good with dog savvy kids and happy to meet the whole family. He gets along great with other dogs and is happy to meet a new canine companion. Archie is mostly housebroken though he may need some patience while he adjusts in his new home. Archie is on heart medication two times a day but takes it well and doesn't let it slow him down. To meet Archie please bring the whole family including current dogs to the shelter anytime during business hours. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Amelia - Do ya wanna know how much mischief I can cause? I'm an Australian Cattle Dog with an eye for adventure. If you have ever wanted a dog that can perform all those fun agility tricks and obstacle climbing maneuvers, here I am. I am currently self-taught and my record while at HALO is their 7-foot chain link fence, I've cleared that thing with ease. For this reason, if your home has a yard, coyote rollers would need to be installed before I set foot outside without a tether to keep me grounded. Even better, if you live in an apartment, you'll have peace of mind that I'll be safe and sound while you're not home. The fun doesn't stop now, I'm also good with my kennel mates and we've never had a scuffle over food or toys. I love going on walks and being a part of my humans daily activates, it's a cattle dog thing. Come visit me at HALO if I sound like the best dog ever. HALO

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

