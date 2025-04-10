Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Shy | 1 year 2 months | 56 lbs | male | A5125276 | Shy has just the personality his name suggests! Loud noises may scare him, but when he's around people, his happy, playful temperament shines. He knows basic commands like "sit" and "shake" and is happy to lean in for affection or roll over for belly rubs. Shy is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Rita - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A807528 AHS

Sweetums | 7 years old | 60 lbs | female | A4914142 | Sweetums is on a mission to steal your heart! She's a 7-year-old lady who loves to stop and smell the flowers right by your side. Sweetums would love to be the one and only dog in your life. Sweetums is already spayed, which means she can go home with you today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Gizzy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803039 AHS

Bronn | 3 years old | 51 lbs | male | A5093943 | Bronn is a happy-go-lucky, high-energy boy with a thirst for adventure! He's dog friendly, gets along with smaller children, and loves to play. If you're looking for a dog to add some fun and mischief in your home, Bronn is the one for you. Bronn is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Melvin - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A802220 AHS

Fenty | 1 year 7 months old | 53 lbs | male | A5135207 | Fenty is a friendly boy who loves being close to people! He walks nicely on leash, is a gentle treat taker, and enjoys both exploring and snuggling up with his people. He’s a gentle but wiggly companion ready to bring joy to his next forever home. Fenty's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Frankie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A807529 AHS

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a Sugar Cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions! I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Radar - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A516369 AHS

Splotch | 1 year 1 month old | 57 lbs | male | A5077528 | This affectionate, wiggly pup is a people-loving sweetheart who warms up quickly with a little patience and kindness! Splotch can be easily spooked by loud noises, but after some warming up, he soon becomes playful, cuddly, and eager to follow his person everywhere. He walks well on a leash, takes treats gently, and thrives on human connection. He is already neutered, so he can go home with you today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Stone | 2 years old | 70 lbs | male | A5100823 | Stone is a playful, goofy guy who loves adventures and makes friends everywhere he goes! He's great on leash, rides well in the car, and is always up for a park stroll or visit to the pet store. Stone knows sit, shake, and loves feeling included. Stone is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Meet Riggs, a 9-year-old domestic shorthair cat who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since November of last year. Riggs was transferred to us from a local emergency animal clinic after a Good Samaritan dropped him off as a stray. While he arrived with no injuries or illnesses, Riggs did require a few dental extractions to better his oral health. Throughout the many months that Riggs has been staying with us, he hasn't been shy about showing off his unique personality.One of our favorite things about Riggs is his adorable snarl. Due to the conformation of his lower canines, his upper lip will sometimes get caught, causing his mouth to curl up in the cutest way. This can, however, lead to mild abrasions after some excitable chewing and is worth monitoring to ensure he's not causing harm. While Riggs can be a picky eater, often opting for tasty, tinned fish like sardines and tuna, he's open to experimenting. Riggs is an independent cat and enjoys his peace and solitude as opposed to constant attention and affection. But if you respect his boundaries and cat naps, he'll be rubbing up against you in no time. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Allen - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803986 AHS

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

Elvis - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A807348 AHS

Angel and Kaili ended back up at Arizona Animal Welfare League after nearly 9 years at home together and have been waiting 390 days to find a family to spend their golden years with. They know good things take time but maybe this one time it could hurry up.These 10-year-old ladies are thriving in their foster home and are the perfect house guests. They are potty trained, crate trained and understand basic commands. They’re the sweetest girls who love each other so much— Angel is so happy when Kaili gets love that she’ll be wagging her tail for Kaili! Kaili will return the favor by making sure Angel’s face and ears are always clean. They’re the perfect gals for a light stroll in the morning and cozy afternoons together. They are a bonded pair, which means they love each other so much that they must go home together! Their forever home will get double the love, kisses, and snuggles! AAWL

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next