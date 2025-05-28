Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County, HALO, AAWL and AZ Small Dog Rescue (5/28/25)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Small Dog Rescue, Arizona Animal Welfare League, and HALO Animal Rescue.
Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today!Photo by: HALO Animal Rescue Jingle and Jangle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Whitey and Brownie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Hello! My name is Rocky and I might be an old man on paper, but in my mind I'm still a spring chicken. I'm already trained in the basic commands like sit and down, I might take a few extra seconds to preform any tricks, slow and steady is my motto. If you have a spot on the couch for me, come visit me at HALO today!Photo by: HALO Hi my name is Arlo and I'm an energetic puppy ready to race into your heart. I'm a fun mix of Husky and Shepherd and would do best with an experiences handler that enjoys working with high drive breeds. I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary lifestyle, I'm a puppy that loves to be on the go. Do I sound like the dog of your dreams? If so, come visit me at HALO today!Photo by: HALO Make way for the queen of getting booty scratches! My name is Bella, and if you give me booty scratches, I'll be your best friend. I am a spunky Shepherd mix, and my favorite things to do are play fetch and carry around my squeaky toys. I know how to sit, and my friends at HALO are teaching me other commands that I would love to work on in my new home. If I sound like the perfect pup for you, please fill out the questionnaire at https://www.halorescue.org/dogs and visit me at HALO!Photo by: HALO Hello! I'm Lucy, a sweet and playful Boxer mix in search of my forever home. I'm looking for a family who can keep me mentally and physically engaged with fun walks and activities to burn off my energy. I'm open to having a dog sibling, but we'll need to meet first to make sure we're a good fit. I'll need a home with a yard where I can run and play to my heart's content. I'm also proud to say I'm potty trained and ready to settle into a new routine. If you're looking for a loving, energetic companion to share in your adventures, I could be the perfect fit!Photo by: HALO Hi there my name is Blanca, I am a spirited pup ready for a new home. I will need a home with a yard to burn off my energy and sing the songs of my people. I have done well with other dogs and love to play with my toys. Come in and meet this beauty today!Photo by: HALO Hi my name is Maple and I may not look like it, but I am indeed a curious mix of Cattle dog and Pit Bull. When I'm excited I play like a Pit Bull and have the energy reserves of a Cattle dog. I'm still just a puppy and like to take plenty of naps after my tanks run dry. Right now I love going out on walks with my favorite HALO friends, rolling around in the grass is the highlight of my day. Before we become best friends for life I would need to meet the entire family to make sure we all mesh well. I do best with people who are old enough to do the fun things with me, so I wouldn't be able to go home with children under the age of 13. Give me some time to shine and we can overcome anything. Do I sound like your dream dog? Come visit me at HALO!Photo by: HALO Hi, I'm Soni! I'm a happy, playful puppy with lots of energy and even more love to give! I'm still learning about the world, but I'm curious, brave, and always ready for a new adventure-especially if it includes toys, treats, or snuggles. I'd love a home where I can grow, learn, and be part of the family. If you're ready for puppy kisses, tail wags, and a whole lot of fun, I might be the perfect pup for you!Photo by: HALO Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR