Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Hello! My name is Rocky and I might be an old man on paper, but in my mind I'm still a spring chicken. I'm already trained in the basic commands like sit and down, I might take a few extra seconds to preform any tricks, slow and steady is my motto. If you have a spot on the couch for me, come visit me at HALO today! HALO

Hi my name is Arlo and I'm an energetic puppy ready to race into your heart. I'm a fun mix of Husky and Shepherd and would do best with an experiences handler that enjoys working with high drive breeds. I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary lifestyle, I'm a puppy that loves to be on the go. Do I sound like the dog of your dreams? If so, come visit me at HALO today! HALO

Make way for the queen of getting booty scratches! My name is Bella, and if you give me booty scratches, I'll be your best friend. I am a spunky Shepherd mix, and my favorite things to do are play fetch and carry around my squeaky toys. I know how to sit, and my friends at HALO are teaching me other commands that I would love to work on in my new home. If I sound like the perfect pup for you, please fill out the questionnaire at https://www.halorescue.org/dogs and visit me at HALO! HALO

Hello! I'm Lucy, a sweet and playful Boxer mix in search of my forever home. I'm looking for a family who can keep me mentally and physically engaged with fun walks and activities to burn off my energy. I'm open to having a dog sibling, but we'll need to meet first to make sure we're a good fit. I'll need a home with a yard where I can run and play to my heart's content. I'm also proud to say I'm potty trained and ready to settle into a new routine. If you're looking for a loving, energetic companion to share in your adventures, I could be the perfect fit! HALO

Hi there my name is Blanca, I am a spirited pup ready for a new home. I will need a home with a yard to burn off my energy and sing the songs of my people. I have done well with other dogs and love to play with my toys. Come in and meet this beauty today! HALO

Hi my name is Maple and I may not look like it, but I am indeed a curious mix of Cattle dog and Pit Bull. When I'm excited I play like a Pit Bull and have the energy reserves of a Cattle dog. I'm still just a puppy and like to take plenty of naps after my tanks run dry. Right now I love going out on walks with my favorite HALO friends, rolling around in the grass is the highlight of my day. Before we become best friends for life I would need to meet the entire family to make sure we all mesh well. I do best with people who are old enough to do the fun things with me, so I wouldn't be able to go home with children under the age of 13. Give me some time to shine and we can overcome anything. Do I sound like your dream dog? Come visit me at HALO! HALO

Hi, I'm Soni! I'm a happy, playful puppy with lots of energy and even more love to give! I'm still learning about the world, but I'm curious, brave, and always ready for a new adventure-especially if it includes toys, treats, or snuggles. I'd love a home where I can grow, learn, and be part of the family. If you're ready for puppy kisses, tail wags, and a whole lot of fun, I might be the perfect pup for you! HALO

