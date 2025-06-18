Share Facebook

Alma - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815502 AHS

Violet - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815147 AHS

Ponsana | 4 years old | 56 lbs | spayed female | A5141516 | Ponsana is 20% dog and 80% baked potato! This wiggly, affectionate girl loves being around people and is one of the cuddliest dogs around. She's a volunteer favorite at the East shelter who knows how to sit, shake and steal your heart! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Pavlov - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815385 AHS

Ricco - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816046 AHS

Nascar | 2 years old | 62 lbs | neutered male | A5142441 | Rev up your engines for Nascar, the goofiest boy in town! He loves to play rough and rowdy, but has a soft heart that longs to lay at your feet and be loved. Nascar has already done some training, but he can't wait to further his education in a forever home! He is located at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Cali - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815879 AHS

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a Sugar Cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions! I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Levi - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815387 AHS

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Samantha | 5 years old | 51 lbs | spayed female | A5141830 | Samantha is a pitbull mix with a big heart, a wagging tail, and a serious love for snuggles. She's a sweet and wiggly lady who easily walks on a leash and has no problem sitting for treats. Just watch out - she's smart and can open doors! She is available for adoption at the East shelter! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Sam - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A804999 AHS

Meet Buddy, an 8-year-old Dalmatian and Labrador Retriever mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 80 days. Buddy initially found his way to us back in 2017 when he was just a puppy after our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians rescued him from a life he didn't deserve. Today, approximately eight years later, Buddy's owner made the hard decision to surrender him back to us due to unforeseen circumstances.Thankfully, Buddy is in good health and ready to find the home in which he'll live out his golden years. He's a perfect gentleman who loves to relax and cuddle. He's used to living in a home, so he'll make sure to let you know when he needs to go potty! He also knows tricks like "sit" and "down" and will come when called! He's a volunteer favorite on Doggy Field Trips, loves to meet new people, and can't help but be the center of attention. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus, or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Starwalker - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816326 AHS

Stella | 4 years old | 40 lbs | spayed female | A5145928 | Husky lovers, meet the fluffiest, sweetest dog around! Stella is an easygoing lady who quickly makes new friends with her mellow and wiggly temperament. She doesn't ask for much, as long as she gets to spend quality time with you. She is located at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Harold | 6 years old | 77 lbs | neutered male | A5127295 | Harold has been waiting for nearly four months for a forever home! Despite the long wait, he always has a happy-go-lucky attitude and is primed for playtime. He rides well in cars, loves chasing toys, and is a pro at sit and shake. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Betty | 4 years old | 46 lbs | spayed female | A5145855 | Looking for a dog who's already the whole package? Betty already knows how to live in a home! After living with a family since she was a puppy, Betty is ready to start a new chapter. She's dog friendly, loves people, is potty trained, and knows sit, shake, and the speak command. She can't wait to learn more tricks. Adopt Betty at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Hi there, I'm Tilly!If you like your dogs the same way you like your marshmallows (fluffy and sweet), then I may be the one for you! I'm a friendly girl who loves people. Give me pets and attention and I'll thank you by giving lots of kisses and cuddles! Activities I enjoy include going on walks, playing with toys, and learning tricks for treats! As a recent mama, I've finished taking care of my babies, and now I'm ready to find my own happily-ever-after with you! I'd say I'm more of a people-dog than a dog-dog. If you have any dogs at home, I would need to meet them at the shelter to make sure we get along. Come and meet me today!*Thanks to D-backs Give Back, you can name my adoption fee from June 13 - 22* AAWL

