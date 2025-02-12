Share Facebook

Bones | 2 years old | 45 lbs | male | A5101129 | Meet Bones, a fun-loving, playful boy with a big personality! He loves chasing toys, getting zoomies, and soaking up all the pets he can. He knows sit and shake, takes treats nicely, and would thrive as someone’s one-and-only adventure buddy! Bones is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Ace | 2 years old | 58 lbs | male | A5107019 | Ace is always prepared for playtime. His hobbies include fetching tennis balls and soaking up attention from his humans! With his sociable personality, easy leash manners, and love for treats, he’s sure to make the "paw-fect" companion. Ace is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Django | 5 years old | 58 lbs | female | A5099564 | Meet Django, a playful and affectionate pup who loves attention. She enjoys exploring on walks, knows how to sit, and has a curious, friendly personality. Django is looking for a loving home where she can thrive as your fun and loyal companion! Django's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Denim | 2 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5111594 | Denim has a soft, wiggly body that always shows how happy he is to see you! He enjoys playing with humans and exploring the world around him. He’s calm, non-reactive to other dogs, and is thrilled to someday find his forever home. Denim is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Brenda | 6 years old | 57 lbs | female | A5110106 | Brenda prefers a peaceful life! She enjoys slow, relaxed walks and will sometimes lean in for back rubs or sit for treats. She’s looking for a quiet, loving home where he can feel safe and cherished. Brenda is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Amelia - Do ya wanna know how much mischief I can cause? I'm an Australian Cattle Dog with an eye for adventure. If you have ever wanted a dog that can perform all those fun agility tricks and obstacle climbing maneuvers, here I am. I am currently self-taught and my record while at HALO is their 7-foot chain link fence, I've cleared that thing with ease. For this reason, if your home has a yard, coyote rollers would need to be installed before I set foot outside without a tether to keep me grounded. Even better, if you live in an apartment, you'll have peace of mind that I'll be safe and sound while you're not home. The fun doesn't stop now, I'm also good with my kennel mates and we've never had a scuffle over food or toys. I love going on walks and being a part of my humans daily activates, it's a cattle dog thing. Come visit me at HALO if I sound like the best dog ever. HALO

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Santiago | 1 year 5 months old | 56 lbs | male | A4920775 | Santiago is just as fun as his name sounds! He’s still in his puppy years, full of energy, and always ready to share his love. He’s got a great reputation as an excellent walker—he’ll match your pace and stays calm on a leash. Car rides are still a work in progress, but he’s getting the hang of it. Santiago is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Meet Soul, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for nearly 50 days. This senior girl was confiscated from her previous owner by our Field Team so she could receive the best care possible. While in our trauma hospital, Soul underwent surgery for dental extractions and a mass removal and was treated for a bout of kennel cough. She spent a couple of weeks recovering from her procedures and cold before going up for adoption where she now waits to meet her forever family.While she is still learning how to come out of her shell, she has shown us that once she's comfortable, she couldn't be a sweeter girl. She loves car rides and chasing birds while playing outside. She's also incredibly smart and already knows how to 'sit' on command! If you're ready to take your time with Soul and help her trust again, come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Say cheese! Cheesecake that is, yup that's my name. I'm a wonderful Husky mix. Like most young lads, I love to meet new people and go on my daily runs. I like to play with my kennel mate and would benefit from meeting any dogs you already have. For me to live my best life I would need a home that has a yard big enough for me to tussle around. If you're in the market for a Husky doggo, come visit me at HALO today! HALO Animal Rescue

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

