Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County, HALO, AAWL and AZ Small Dog Rescue (7/23/25)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Small Dog Rescue, Arizona Animal Welfare League, and HALO Animal Rescue.

Elsa.jpg Elsa | 9 months old | 56 lbs | spayed female | A5132733 | Beat the summer heat with your very own ice queen! Elsa is a rambunctious puppy who would thrive with some guidance for how to live in a home. She is dog-friendly, child-friendly, and is always looking for the next game to play. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information.Photo by: MCACC jill.jpg Jill - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819562Photo by: AHS Ice Tea.jpg Ice Tea | 3 years old | 50 lbs | neutered male | A5146522 | This curious and outgoing boy is in the market for a forever family! Ice Tea is the most refreshing dog of the summer and is sure to bring equal levels of silliness and joy to his next home. This 3-year-old pup loves rolling over for belly rubs and begging for scraps from your dinner table. A free bag of goodies will come with his adoption! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information.Photo by: MCACC Blur.jpg Blur | 1 year 7 months | 61 lbs | neutered male | A5147110 | Blur is a special boy searching for a special home. He is nearly blind and appears to only see light and movement. However, it's not stopping him from living his spunky, spontaneous life! This outgoing boy loves jumping up to meet people and sniffing everyone's pockets in hopes of treats. This goofy guy is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information.Photo by: MCACC elsa.jpg Elsa - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819162Photo by: AHS kelpie.jpg Kelpie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A820618Photo by: AHS Don Jose.jpg Don Jose | 8 years old | 78 lbs | neutered male | A5147011 | Don Jose knows his salt-and-pepper senior fur is bound to steal your heart. At 8 years old, he's grown out of his puppy energy and prefers a quiet day relaxing by your side. Don Jose loves a leisurely walk around the neighborhood and would prefer an owner willing to give him back rubs around the clock. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information.Photo by: MCACC cash.jpg Cash - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816190Photo by: AHS princess.jpg Princess - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A818092Photo by: AHS Fergia.jpg Fergie | 5 years old | 47 lbs | female | A5147788 | Fergie is a mellow lady who wishes to retire in the countryside! She's a sweet, friendly girl who would love some help building her confidence in her forever home. Fergie loves being pet, although she can be too shy to admit it. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information.Photo by: MCACC bonnie.jpg Bonnie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815015Photo by: AHS Jumba.jpg Jumba | 3 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5140912 | Jumba is the whole package! He's house trained, gets along with smaller dogs and loves people of all ages. He even knows commands like sit, paw, lay down, and go to bed. This friendly boy has worked hard to be the perfect family companion and is eager to please. Jumba is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information.Photo by: MCACC 662448679.jpg Meet Brody, a 9-year-old American Bulldog and Chinese Sharpei mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than a month. Brody was surrendered to us by his previous owner following an investigation. After an exam in our trauma hospital, Brody underwent routine surgery for some dental extractions. Our veterinarians also determined that this sweet old man has arthritis and needs regular exercise to maintain joint health and muscle mass. Thankfully, Brody loves playing outside and going on adventures. He's a volunteer favorite on Doggy Field Trips, does great during car rides and is a pro at walking on a leash. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS charlie.jpg Charlie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A802715Photo by: AHS pepper.jpg Pepper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816328Photo by: AHS Dante.png Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR jersey and duke.png Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR syrup.jpg Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet!Photo by: AAWL jay.jpg Jay - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A818026Photo by: AHS

