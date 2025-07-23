Share Facebook

Elsa | 9 months old | 56 lbs | spayed female | A5132733 | Beat the summer heat with your very own ice queen! Elsa is a rambunctious puppy who would thrive with some guidance for how to live in a home. She is dog-friendly, child-friendly, and is always looking for the next game to play. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jill - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819562 AHS

Ice Tea | 3 years old | 50 lbs | neutered male | A5146522 | This curious and outgoing boy is in the market for a forever family! Ice Tea is the most refreshing dog of the summer and is sure to bring equal levels of silliness and joy to his next home. This 3-year-old pup loves rolling over for belly rubs and begging for scraps from your dinner table. A free bag of goodies will come with his adoption! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Blur | 1 year 7 months | 61 lbs | neutered male | A5147110 | Blur is a special boy searching for a special home. He is nearly blind and appears to only see light and movement. However, it's not stopping him from living his spunky, spontaneous life! This outgoing boy loves jumping up to meet people and sniffing everyone's pockets in hopes of treats. This goofy guy is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Elsa - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819162 AHS

Kelpie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A820618 AHS

Don Jose | 8 years old | 78 lbs | neutered male | A5147011 | Don Jose knows his salt-and-pepper senior fur is bound to steal your heart. At 8 years old, he's grown out of his puppy energy and prefers a quiet day relaxing by your side. Don Jose loves a leisurely walk around the neighborhood and would prefer an owner willing to give him back rubs around the clock. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Cash - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816190 AHS

Princess - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A818092 AHS

Fergie | 5 years old | 47 lbs | female | A5147788 | Fergie is a mellow lady who wishes to retire in the countryside! She's a sweet, friendly girl who would love some help building her confidence in her forever home. Fergie loves being pet, although she can be too shy to admit it. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Bonnie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815015 AHS

Jumba | 3 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5140912 | Jumba is the whole package! He's house trained, gets along with smaller dogs and loves people of all ages. He even knows commands like sit, paw, lay down, and go to bed. This friendly boy has worked hard to be the perfect family companion and is eager to please. Jumba is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Meet Brody, a 9-year-old American Bulldog and Chinese Sharpei mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than a month. Brody was surrendered to us by his previous owner following an investigation. After an exam in our trauma hospital, Brody underwent routine surgery for some dental extractions. Our veterinarians also determined that this sweet old man has arthritis and needs regular exercise to maintain joint health and muscle mass. Thankfully, Brody loves playing outside and going on adventures. He's a volunteer favorite on Doggy Field Trips, does great during car rides and is a pro at walking on a leash. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Charlie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A802715 AHS

Pepper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816328 AHS

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Jay - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A818026 AHS

