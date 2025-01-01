Share Facebook

Hercules - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A798048 AHS

Meet Lynda, a 3-year-old Australian Kelpie mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 60 days. Lynda initially found her way to us after her previous owner surrendered her to our Field Team following an investigation. Once admitted to our trauma hospital for her exam, she was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and prescribed a regimen of medication. After a few days, Lynda had fully recovered and was back in good health.While she's a little timid at first, as soon as she knows she can trust you (especially with the help of a few treats), she loves to show off how obedient and sweet she really is. Lynda will need to meet all other dogs in the home, but she would make a great family pet and is so ready to receive the same unconditional love that she gives. Come meet her at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Kaleb - Hello! I'm Kaleb, a sweet and gentle boy who's just starting to discover the joys of being a pet. While I will be a little shy at first, I'm learning how to have fun and enjoy the world around me in my wonderful foster home. I love the idea of a dog sibling to show me the ropes and help me open up, but I'd like to meet them first to make sure we're a good match.Given my shy nature, a quieter home with no young children would be ideal for me. I'm ready to find my forever home, and I'd love the chance to meet you and your family (including any other pets) before making the big move. If I sound like the companion you've been looking for, please answer the questions at the top of https://www.halorescue.org/dogs and email them to foster@halorescue.org so we can set up a meet and greet! HALO

Drako - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Noel - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Starfish - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A797590 AHS

Bear - Howdy! My name is Bear, sometimes it's Charlie Bear and even Care Bear. Like all my nicknames suggest, I am a large lad with a friendly side once introductions are carried out. I was noted to do will with dogs, cats, children and even strangers in my previous home. I am a wonderfully potty trained handsome boy that even know how to use a doggie door, as long as it's a large one. Before making things official I'll need to meet any resident dogs to make the transmission as smooth as possible. I like to get the zoomies on my walks, usually after I've done my business. Right now my favorite game to play with 'tug', usually with my leash if you let me. I can be bribed and let you win, it depends on the snack offered though. Do I sound like the gentle giant of your dreams? If so, come visit me at HALO today! HALO

Ben - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Guy Raz - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A797148 AHS

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Scrappy - Hi, I'm Scrappy! I'm a 4-year-old Chihuahua/Dachshund mix, and I'm a sweet boy just looking for a family to call my own. I'm definitely on the nice list this year, and all I want for Christmas is a loving home! I'm friendly with people, and I promise I'll bring lots of joy to your holiday season.I'd love to find some fun toys-stuffies and bones-under the tree, and maybe a few tasty treats too! I'm a big fan of food and will take treats oh-so-gently. So, how about it? Can I celebrate the holidays with you and your family? HALO

Mark - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A798544 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

Amelia - Do ya wanna know how much mischief I can cause? I'm an Australian Cattle Dog with an eye for adventure. If you have ever wanted a dog that can perform all those fun agility tricks and obstacle climbing maneuvers, here I am. I am currently self-taught and my record while at HALO is their 7-foot chain link fence, I've cleared that thing with ease. For this reason, if your home has a yard, coyote rollers would need to be installed before I set foot outside without a tether to keep me grounded. Even better, if you live in an apartment, you'll have peace of mind that I'll be safe and sound while you're not home. The fun doesn't stop now, I'm also good with my kennel mates and we've never had a scuffle over food or toys. I love going on walks and being a part of my humans daily activates, it's a cattle dog thing. Come visit me at HALO if I sound like the best dog ever. HALO

Ruth - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Rudy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A798732 AHS

Archie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ralphie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

