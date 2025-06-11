Share Facebook

Queen Titania - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A814225 AHS

Howdy | 3 years old | 65 lbs | neutered male | A5087143 | Howdy has waited more than 7 months to find his forever home! Despite the long wait, he is as friendly and happy-go-lucky as ever. He can sit for treats, is getting better at walking on a leash, and has already mastered the art of being a loyal companion. He is adoptable at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Abby - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A814688 AHS

Roco | 2 years old | 51 lbs | neutered male | A5145136 | Meet the West shelter's resident tripod! Roco may be missing a front leg, but his bright, wiggly energy has no limit. He can be wary of strangers at first, but once he gets to know you, he's all smiles and may attempt to be your lapdog. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Mittens - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A812943 AHS

Freya | 2 years old | 60 lbs | female | A5136021 | If you're looking for a faithful friend who will always be attached at the hip to you, consider the wonderful Freya! This pretty pittie thrives whenever she's around people, and she's down to play any game - tug-of-war, fetch, you name it. She's an excitable lady who would love to be your one and only pup. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Poppy | 3 years old | 60 lbs | spayed female | A5133123 | Poppy loves living life with her belly in the air, soaking up the sun! This fun-loving gal is the whole package: she loves children, has gotten along with other dogs, knows some basic commands, and is fully house trained. She's the perfect family dog - just no cats or birds, please! Poppy is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Spice - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A474914 AHS

Ryder | 4 years old | 42 lbs | neutered male | A5116301 | Ryder is proof that big things come in small packages! He's an outgoing, energetic short-stack who loves to get silly whenever he meets new people. Ryder is always in play-bow position, but he's willing to settle down in exchange for belly rubs. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Meet Chump, an 8-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for nearly 60 days. Chump was surrendered to us by his previous owner, who was evicted from their home and could no longer care for him. Chump has a medical disclosure for gingival hyperplasia, which is just an overgrowth of his gums, and underwent treatment for an ear infection.Now in good health, Chump has been a volunteer favorite on Doggy Field Trips and has proven to be quite the gentle giant. He warms up to everyone he meets with a little time and patience, and he loves to take leisurely walks with lots of rest stops in the shade along the way. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Lexi | 6 years old | 70 lbs | spayed female | A4454940 | Lexi is a girl who is always eager to please! She first came to us in 2020 as a young puppy, but she's back in the shelter and ready to start the next chapter of her life. She's friendly with other dogs, knows sit and shake, and can't get enough of chasing tennis balls. She'll even start tapping her paws when the treats come out! She is avaiable for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Wolf - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A810934 AHS

Hazel - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A807741 AHS

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jingle and Jangle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rey here! I'm a cute Shepherd mix waiting for my new adventure to start. I've been described as strong-willed and highly motivated when there's something that I want to achieve. To put that into prospective, with some training I could become a wonderful agility or obedience dog. I might be small and young, but that just means I'm able to learn given the right combination of snacks. My HALO friends take me on walks outside and I love to sniff ever bush and tree I come across. I do still like my nap time, a quiet household where I can relax would better suit me. I believe in the mysterious power of the Force, for that we'll need to meet before starting our adventure together, that includes dogs too. Do I sound like the chosen one to you? Come visit me at HALO to find out! HALO

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

