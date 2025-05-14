Share Facebook

Sophie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A792562 AHS

Meet Chloe, an 8-year-old Australian Cattle Dog who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 60 days. Chloe found her way to us after her previous owner surrendered her to our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians so she could receive the best care possible. Once in our trauma hospital, Chloe underwent dental exams and treatment for kennel cough before going up for adoption.While she was a little shy and nervous at first, Chloe really came out of her shell in the time she has spent with us. She's been a volunteer favorite on Doggy Field Trips and loves to go on car rides and meet people. She's also a pro at fetch and already knows commands like "sit" and "lay down." Chloe is also a very curious girl and takes her time getting to know new friends, so a little patience goes a long way with this sweetheart! Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Icecube - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A810571 AHS

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Bow tie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A811128 AHS

Saroh - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A808363 AHS

Panda | 2 years old | 53 lbs | male | A5138158 | Panda is a special pup looking for the perfect home! This handsome guy loves bonding and making friends with all the grown-ups he meets. He enjoys playing fetch, tug of war, and joining his human friends on errands. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he can be your one and only pet. Panda is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Melvin - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A802220 AHS

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Whitey and Brownie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rey here! I'm a cute Shepherd mix waiting for my new adventure to start. I've been described as strong-willed and highly motivated when there's something that I want to achieve. To put that into prospective, with some training I could become a wonderful agility or obedience dog. I might be small and young, but that just means I'm able to learn given the right combination of snacks. My HALO friends take me on walks outside and I love to sniff ever bush and tree I come across. I do still like my nap time, a quiet household where I can relax would better suit me. I believe in the mysterious power of the Force, for that we'll need to meet before starting our adventure together, that includes dogs too. Do I sound like the chosen one to you? Come visit me at HALO to find out! HALO

Pumpkin - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A795586 AHS

Hello! I'm Lucy, a sweet and playful Boxer mix in search of my forever home. I'm looking for a family who can keep me mentally and physically engaged with fun walks and activities to burn off my energy. I'm open to having a dog sibling, but we'll need to meet first to make sure we're a good fit. I'll need a home with a yard where I can run and play to my heart's content. I'm also proud to say I'm potty trained and ready to settle into a new routine. If you're looking for a loving, energetic companion to share in your adventures, I could be the perfect fit! HALO

Hazel - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A807741 AHS

Smitten - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A808892 AHS

Beau and Tonka must go home together! This adorable pair are ready for adventure, they love to go for walks and look at the birds while they are out and about. They love to cuddle with each other and anyone that will sit with them. Come in and meet these buddies today! HALO

Robin is a playful Pitbull puppy with a big heart and an even bigger personality! She's full of wiggles, kisses, and puppy curiosity-always ready for her next adventure (or nap!). Robin is looking for a loving home that will help her grow up happy, confident, and surrounded by love. HALO

