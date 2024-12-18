Share Facebook

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool! AAWL

Art | 3 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5083904 | Meet the silliest, most cuddly dog in town! Art adores people and prefers being close to his humans over playing with toys. This sweet pup would make the perfect family dog. Art is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Harley, a 3-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 50 days. She was surrendered to our Field Team by her previous owner who was sadly facing eviction and knew it was the best option for Harley. Once admitted to our trauma hospital, she was treated for an ear infection and seasonal allergies and underwent a routine dental cleaning. While her allergies will likely reoccur throughout her life, Harley doesn't let them slow her down.She loves meeting new people, especially when they shower her with attention and treats. She's also very outdoorsy and would never pass up the opportunity to go on a hike or visit the lake. If you're a soccer player, Harley will gladly join you for a round of practice, too. She would be a great addition to any adventurous family as long as the children in the home are over the age of eight and all resident dogs can be properly introduced. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Elphaba | 3 years old | 45 lbs | female | A4925945 | The only thing bigger than Elphaba's eyebrows is her heart! She's a happy, loving dog who still has some puppy energy. She loves staying close to people and is ready to be your best friend. Elphaba is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Hash Brown | 5 years old | 58 lbs | male | A5090608 | Hash Brown can't wait to find a forever home for the holidays! He's a big-headed meatball who has a rambunctious personality. Hash Brown would thrive in a home where he can learn some manners and how to control his strength. Hash Brown's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Layla | 4 years old | 91 lbs | female | A4583318 | Layla is a mellow, affectionate German shepherd in need of a forever home! She enjoys soaking up all of the attention and spends her days playing with toys. She'd like to be your one and only dog. Layla is already spayed, which means she can go home today!. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Reggie | 2 years old | 79 lbs | male | A5081523 | Reggie is a boy who's always excited to make new friends! He's energetic and playful, but is happy to settle down by your side when zoomie time is over. Reggie's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Candy Apple | 2 years old | 39 lbs | female | A5077713 | If you're looking for a dog with a name as sweet as her personality, you must meet Candy Apple! This sweetheart is a social butterfly who adores meeting new people, including kids. She would prefer to be your one and only, but she has all the personality you would ever need. Candy Apple is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

Say hello to Bonita, the brilliant, gentle soul who completes her best friend, Jackpot! Where Jackpot is the life of the party, Bonita is the thoughtful one, bringing her brains and quiet patience to their adventures. She lets Jackpot take center stage, but her steady presence is what truly holds their team together. With her wise eyes and calming nature, Bonita is Jackpot's perfect balance, making them a one-of-a-kind duo. They're ready to bring double the love, fun, and loyalty to a family who will cherish them both. HALO

