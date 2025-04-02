Share Facebook

Gertrude | 10 years | 56 lbs | female | A5131296 | Gertrude is a sweet, friendly senior dog looking for her forever home. Despite her past, she has plenty of love to give and enjoys being around people of all ages. Though she moves at a slower pace, Gertrude’s gentle nature and affectionate heart make her a wonderful companion. She is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Mango | 2 years old | 61 lbs | male | A5077870 | Mango is a playful and energetic dog who loves to chase tennis balls and explore! He's strong, athletic and enjoys running, playing in water, and engaging with agility equipment. He would thrive in an active home that can provide plenty of exercise and structure. Mango is already neutered, so he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Ginger - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A806593 AHS

Pavarottie | 3 years old | 85 lbs | male | A5126118 | Meet Pavarottie, a fun-loving pup with an enthusiastic spirit! He’s a social, wiggly boy who loves attention, enjoys leaning in for pets, and greets everyone with a wagging tail. He has bursts of energy and can be a bit jumpy when excited, making him a fantastic companion for an active and loving home! Pavarottie is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Mariah | 2 years old | 44 lbs | female | A5116692 | Mariah thrives on getting attention! This belly rub aficionado loves staying close to her humans and has a gentle, wiggly nature. She has one request: no small animals in the home, please! Mariah is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Blenny - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A795609 AHS

Opie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781270 AHS

Cloud | 4 years old | 46 lbs | male | AA5114020 | Cloud is a playful and affectionate pup who loves adventures and making people laugh with his goofy antics. He thrives on human companionship and is always ready to explore new places. While he’s not a fan of cats, his big heart and loyal nature make him the perfect companion for an active and loving home. Cloud is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Viktor | 5 years old | 61 lbs | male | A5128950 | Viktor is a sweet, loving boy who is always eager to please! He is affectionate, calm, and loves going on leisurely walks with his human friends. Viktor is the perfect gentle companion and cuddle buddy. His adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. alre Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Monte and Gabe, an adorable, bonded pair, are among the pups with waived adoption fees. Some of their favorite things include fetch, belly rubs, going on walks, and each other. They will make great roommates, as they’ve lived in a home all their lives and already know many commands, like sit, stay, and shake. Gabe is 5 and his younger brother, Monte, is 1. AAWL

Gabby - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A804755 AHS

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Oliver - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803654 AHS

Kiva - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A806793 AHS

Tina - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A807137 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Coco & Penny - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

