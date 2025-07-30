Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Sadie | 3 years old | 62 lbs | spayed female | A5147062 | Sweet Sadie prefers to spend her days by your side! This husky mix does best when she can be around humans, and while she enjoys the occasional treat, she's happiest when she gets to snuggle her head into your lap. Sadie doesn't seem to know any commands, but she makes up for it with her calm, comforting personality. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Cooper | 2 years | 41 lbs | male | A5147565 | Don't worry about teaching Cooper how to play fetch - he's already mastered it! He's an easygoing boy with plenty of puppy energy, and he's not afraid to hog all of your love and affection. Make sure to bring your best toys to his meet and greet! Find this lovable goofball at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Hello this handsome face belongs to Alex. Alex is awesome, he walks on a leash and likes treats. Alex lived with another dog and older children in his previous home. Alex is very smart and will be a quick learner, he is a high energy baby that will need lots of engagement. Alex will do best in a home with a yard for running zoomies, resident dogs should match his energy level. Bring the family and your furbaby into today and let's make a match. HALO

Ash | 3 years old | 60 lbs | neutered male | A5145766 | Ash is the perfect sidekick to bring to any coffee shop or farmer's market! When he's not inhaling pup cups, he's wiggling his entire body and putting his paws on you for attention. Ash's outgoing and adventurous spirit would make him the perfect companion for an active family. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jax | 4 years | 75 lbs | neutered male | A5145276 | Jax has been patiently waiting to find his forever family! He's a happy-go-lucky boy who enjoys wrestling dogs and snuggling with humans. Jax would love a home where he can chew his squeaky toys and get sprayed by a garden hose whenever his heart desires! He is adoptable at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Bella | 7 years old | 65 lbs | spayed female | A5146597 | Meet Bella! This sweet, mellow senior lady can be shy at first, but with time and patience, her loyal and affectionate personality shines. Bella has done well with other dogs and knows basic commands, including sit, stay, speak and paw. She gets along with children as young as 9, making her the paw-fect family pet! She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Stormi | 1 year old | 50 lbs | spayed female | A5147133 | Despite Stormi's name, she is all sunshine and rainbows! This special lady adores being around people of all ages and loves playing with her toys. She can get overwhelmed by new places and would do best in a home that can provide a consistent and active routine. She is available for adoption at the East shelter! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Romeo is a handsome nine-year-old Boxer mix who is looking for a forever home to enjoy his golden years! Living up to his namesake, Romeo is a big bundle of love eager to be your best friend. This sweet pup came to the Arizona Humane Society after his previous owner could unfortunately no longer care for him. Having lived with other dogs before, Romeo is well socialized and quickly warms up to new people and situations. On walks, he's friendly with everyone he meets, and he’ll happily snuggle up for some pets and cuddles. Treat him to a pup cup, and you'll have a loyal companion for life. As a part of AHS’ ongoing Big Dog Adoption Special for dogs 50 pounds and over, Romeo’s adoption fee is waived! Meet Romeo at AHS’ Papago Park Campus or visit azhumane.org/adopt to learn more about opening your home to this lovable senior. AHS

Hi! My name is Thresh and I'm a short coated sheepdog with a wonderfully friendly temperament. I'm just a little guy but even now I love to play with my toys and wrestle with my other puppy friends. The Australian Kelpie was originally bred for livestock and I'm no exception. I'd love nothing more than to spend my days with my people doing whatever you want, as long as we're together we can do anything. If I sound like your next best friend, come visit me at HALO! HALO

Hi, I'm Lyle - a handsome Australian Cattle Dog mix with a gentle heart and a love for the simple things in life. When we first meet, I might hang back a little - I like to take my time getting to know new people. I love my toys and could happily spend my day squeaking, tossing, and chasing them around. And don't get me started on ice cubes - crunchy, cold, and perfect for a hot day? Yes, please! Come down to HALO Animal Rescue to meet me today - I've been waiting for a friend like you. HALO

Frosty https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816518 AHS

Goldwater https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819076 AHS

Brody https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815806 AHS

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Randall - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

Why hello there, my name is Buddy and I'm an independent Chihuahua mix looking to find my new furever home. I'm on the older side and would do best in a home that is quiet and calm like me with an adult only household. If you have doggie stairs that'll be perfect for me as I like to get off and on the couch and bed by myself. My HALO friends call me a little tiger with my brindle striping and I love it when we get to hang out and go on walks. I'm not the most active dog, you can try to get me to run but a fast jog is all feel like most days. If I sound like the perfect couch potato to complete your family, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

Hi there! My name is Gummy Bear, and I'm just as sweet as my name suggests. My favorite place in the world? Curled up in your lap, soaking up all the love and attention. I enjoy the company of other dogs and would be happy to meet any potential dog siblings to make sure we're the perfect match. Even though I'm a senior gal, don't let that fool you-I still have plenty of pep in my step and absolutely love going for walks. I did well with potty training in my foster home, but I do need regular potty breaks to avoid any accidents. If you're looking for a loyal, loving sidekick, I might just be your perfect match. Come meet me today-I can't wait to snuggle up with you! HALO

Prev 1 / Ad Next