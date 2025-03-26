Share Facebook

Poppy | 11 months old | 63 lbs | female | A5129347 | Poppy is a cheerful and affectionate dog who loves to be around people! She enjoys playing with stuffed toys, going for walks, and soaking up all the belly rubs she can get. With her friendly demeanor and curious nature, Poppy would be a wonderful addition to any loving home. Poppy is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Sirius | 4 years old | 51 lbs | male | A5111676 | Sirius is a lively dog who loves to explore! His friendly nature makes him the perfect companion for walks, games and cuddles. He has a sweet side too—you’ll often find him nuzzling up for affection. Sirius is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Pearl | 2 years | 66 lbs | female | A4986914 | If you're looking for a gentle, friendly pet who gets along with other large dogs, Pearl might be the perfect companion for you! While she can be shy at first, she loves getting attention from people and has a calm, gentle temperament. Pearl walks well on a leash and knows how to sit and stay. She is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a Sugar Cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions! I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Angelo | 2 years old | 46 lbs | male | A5128975 | Angelo is a sweet and timid pup who would love to build his confidence in a new home! While initially cautious, Angelo warms up with patience, gentle encouragement, and treats. He enjoys exploring at his own pace and would love a family that can take it slow with him. Angelo is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Cammie | 2 years old | 50 lbs | female | A5125425 | Cammie was abandoned and let loose in the lobby of the shelter, but despite this rocky start, it hasn't stopped her from becoming the vivacious and lovely girl we have come to love. She loves zooming around with her favorite stuffy, enjoys pets, and happily sits for treats. With her sweet nature and eagerness for adventure, she’ll make a wonderful companion for an active and loving home. Cammie is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Stone | 4 years old | 70 lbs | male | A5100823 | Stone is a playful, energetic pup who loves adventure and affection. He walks well on a leash, enjoys meeting new people, and is always up for a fun outing—especially if it involves treats! With his smarts, sweet nature, and love for toys, Stone would thrive in an active and loving home. Stone is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Anya, a 2-year-old German Shepherd Dog and Australian Cattle Dog mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for nearly 45 days. Anya found her way to us after our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians picked her up from a local animal clinic where she had been dropped off by a Good Samaritan. She was found as a stray with multiple wounds to her muzzle, neck and front limbs.While her background is unknown, it is clear that Anya endured adversity while living on the streets of Phoenix, making her playful and social demeanor all the more heartwarming. Anya has been on a couple of Doggy Field Trips with volunteers and especially enjoys car rides, hikes, pup cups and playing fetch. She has also met kids while on her outings and seems to enjoy their company. This energetic girl is so ready to meet her forever family and settle down for good, so come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Jingle and Jangle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Mason - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803892 AHS

Binky - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A806042 AHS

Wren - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A806012 AHS

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Letty - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A799993 AHS

Dreamsicle - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803532 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ziggy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

