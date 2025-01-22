Share Facebook

Annie | 6 years old | 50 lbs | female | A5107138 | Annie is the sweetest girl around! She adores getting attention from her human friends, happily rolls over for belly rubs, and will place her paws in your lap for pets. She would do best with an experienced handler who can handle her strength! Annie is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Carbonara | 1 year old | 47 lbs | male | A5100380 | Carbonara has two goals: eating all of your treats and becoming your best friend! This active, energetic boy is searching for an adventure buddy that can help him get all of the zoomies out. Carbonara is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Chela | 5 years old | 50 lbs | female | A5077385 | Chela is a playful girl with a big personality! She's a social butterly who loves meeting people and is always up for a good game of fetch. Chela is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Sissy | 5 years old | 70 lbs | female | A5074313 | Sissy is as happy-go-lucky as can be! She loves attention and wants to be your calm and gentle companion. She would prefer to be your one and only dog. Sissy is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Tiramisu | 2 years old | 67 lbs | male | A5094122 | Tiramisu is an easygoing, friendly boy searching for his forever family! He happily rolls over for belly rubs or politely paws you when it's time to give him attention. He also knows how to sit and is potty trained. Tiramisu is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Say cheese! Cheesecake that is, yup that's my name. I'm a wonderful Husky mix. Like most young lads, I love to meet new people and go on my daily runs. I like to play with my kennel mate and would benefit from meeting any dogs you already have. For me to live my best life I would need a home that has a yard big enough for me to tussle around. If you're in the market for a Husky doggo, come visit me at HALO today! HALO Animal Rescue

Amelia - Do ya wanna know how much mischief I can cause? I'm an Australian Cattle Dog with an eye for adventure. If you have ever wanted a dog that can perform all those fun agility tricks and obstacle climbing maneuvers, here I am. I am currently self-taught and my record while at HALO is their 7-foot chain link fence, I've cleared that thing with ease. For this reason, if your home has a yard, coyote rollers would need to be installed before I set foot outside without a tether to keep me grounded. Even better, if you live in an apartment, you'll have peace of mind that I'll be safe and sound while you're not home. The fun doesn't stop now, I'm also good with my kennel mates and we've never had a scuffle over food or toys. I love going on walks and being a part of my humans daily activates, it's a cattle dog thing. Come visit me at HALO if I sound like the best dog ever. HALO

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Pickles | 2 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5106939 | If you're looking for a sweet, curious and affectionate furry companion, consider the alluring Pickles! She is a gentle girl who loves people and will happily sit for treats. Pickles' adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

Meet Boogey, a 3-year-old German Shepherd Dog mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 60 days. This gentle giant was surrendered to our Field Team by his previous owner. He was admitted to our trauma hospital with multiple wounds to his face, head and the right side of his neck. Our veterinary team treated his wounds and completed his general exam, eventually diagnosing him with Papillomatosis, a virus commonly found in younger dogs that causes warts to appear in the mouth and on the face.While Boogey is otherwise in good health, his future owner should monitor the virus and work with a personal veterinarian if any concerns arise. That's a small price to pay for the unconditional love and joy that we're confident Boogey will bring to your life. This cuddle bug can be a little shy at first, but once you gain his trust, he'll shower you with attention and snuggles. Boogey would do great in a home that knows how to balance relaxation and gentle play. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

