Meet Peaches, a 6-year-old Australian Cattle Dog and American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for nearly 100 days. Peaches was rescued by our Animal Cruelty Investigators from a life she didn't deserve and has been waiting patiently for her second chance ever since. This sweet girl is thankfully in good health, needing only a strict regimen of cuddles and relaxation. Peaches is already housetrained and knows commands like 'sit'! She has charmed every volunteer who's taken her on a Doggy Field Trip and loves to say hi to new friends. Come meet her for yourself at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Lucy | 1 year 3 months | 58 lbs | female | A5124884 | Lucy is a shelter favorite and has the most bright, colorful personality in town! She's dog-friendly and would be the perfect adventure companion. She loves figuring out puzzle toys and playing in kiddie pools. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Tiger - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A791656 AHS

Devine | 2 years old | 55 lbs | male | A5074034 | Devine may be 2 years old, but he's still full of puppy energy! He knows basic commands like sit, down and shake and is crate trained. He would thrive in a home that can continue to train him and teach him some manners! Devine is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Oso | 2 years old | 59 lbs | male | A5131377 | Don't want to train a puppy? Oso already knows commands including "sit," "down", "stay", "heel," and "kennel"! He's playful, energetic, and would make a great hiking partner for any family. Oso is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Walter - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A810300 AHS

Butterfly | 2 years | 46 lbs | female | A5141659 | Butterfly is a calm, gentle and affectionate girl who is as sweet as can be! She loves getting attention and is always eager to please. She also knows how to sit! Butterfly is spayed, which means she can go home with you today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Scrappy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A791671 AHS

Whitey and Brownie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Koda | 2 years old | 42 lbs | female | A5141404 | Koda is a girl who lives life with her back on the grass and her belly to the sky! She's energetic and highly treat-motivated, which means she'll be happy to learn some tricks in her new home. She is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Dameon | 3 years old | 65 lbs | male | A5121396 | Dameon has been waiting a long time for a forever home! This sweet, well-behaved boy has gone on many doggy field trips and has been a model citizen. He loves car rides, visits to the store, and is an excellent cuddler. He is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Tony Bark | 8 years old | 63 lbs | male | A5141425 | It's hard to believe we have a Pit-venger here at MCACC, but it's true. Tony Bark is a pretty calm, mellow pup who loves his people, but when he's around dogs, he can have a bit of an attitude - it's a hard life being top dog all of the time. He is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Ashney - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A811315 AHS

Denali - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A811328 AHS

Lainey | 2 years old | 53 lbs | female | A5125387 | Lainey is the whole package! She's dog-friendly, knows sit and down, and happily comes up to people for pets. At 2 years old, she's a playful lady who can't wait to keep training in her new home. She is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Bun Bun | 2 years old | 65 lbs | male | A5122443 | Bun Bun is a snuggly boy who only asks for butt rubs in exchange for some unconditional love! He is calm, gentle, and loves being around people. Bun Bun is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Priscilla | 5 years old | 70 lbs | female | A5116467 | Priscilla has been waiting since January to find a forever home! This spunky, friendly gal happily sits for treats and loves going on long walks. She's a social butterfly, but she'd like to be your one and only dog - she has all the personality you would ever need! Priscilla is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Tod | 7 years old | 68 lbs | male | A5142981 | Tod's perfect day would consist of a stuffed toy he can toss in the air and a trip to the coffee shop for a pup cup! He's as friendly as can be and would make a great family companion. Tod is already altered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Jester | 2 years old | 40 lbs | male | A5135804 | Jester is the perfect dog for the family! This happy-go-lucky fellow loves playing with kids, is potty trained, and would love to cuddle up in a soft bed at night. He's always ready to play or settle down at a moment's notice! Jester is already altered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

