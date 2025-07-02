Share Facebook

Meet Gaia, a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has been at the Arizona Humane Society since April. Gaia was surrendered to us by her previous owner, who could no longer care for her. While she has some scars on her hind end from previous wounds, she is thankfully in good health and ready to meet her forever family. Gaia is an active lady with high energy, making her the perfect companion for adventurous animal lovers who aren't afraid to live life playfully. She already knows commands like 'sit' and 'stay' and has a history of successfully cohabitating with men, women and other large dogs. Come say hello at our Sunnyslope Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Genie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A812776 AHS

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Tino - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Randall - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Frankie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Roy | 4 years old | 90 lbs | neutered male | A5145945 | Roy is a boy of many interests, some of which include digging in the kiddie pool, chasing toys, and barking at dogs on the other side of the fence. He's looking for a family who can match his energy and zest for life! He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Nascar | 2 years old | 62 lbs | neutered male | A5142441 | Rev up your engines for Nascar, the goofiest boy in town! He loves to play rough and rowdy, but has a soft heart that longs to lay at your feet and be loved. Nascar has already done some training, but he can't wait to further his education in a forever home! He is located at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Krawler | 1 year 1 month old | 46 lbs | neutered male | A5146091 | Krawler needs his own emotional support human! You can always find him trying to crawl into someone's lap for comfort. Krawler is the happiest when he can snuggle up next to his people, and he can't wait to become your furry brown shadow. Krawler is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Carolina | 3 years old | 66 lbs | spayed female | A5146332 | Meet a furry friend who loves having animal companions of her own! Carolina is dog-friendly and cat-friendly. She's timid and easily spooked by fast movements, but warms up fast with a little love and attention. Carolina is located at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Muttley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Beans | 2 years old | 60 lbs | neutered male | A5137886 | Beans is a sophisticated boy looking for a peaceful, quiet home! This calm, mellow mutt prefers movie nights in over the hustle and bustle of outdoor city life. Beans sits for treats and loves car rides. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Sherbert | 6 years old | 85 lbs | neutered male | A5144693 | Nothing is sweeter than Sherbert! He's a big, goofy boy who thinks playtime is all the time, and he's excited to find his forever home. Just watch out - he doesn't know his own strength, which can mike him quite the puller on a leash! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Sicily | 2 years old | 50 lbs | spayed female | A5144415 | Sicily is all dressed up and ready to find her perfect forever home! She's bright, energetic, and adventurous, making her the life of the party wherever she goes. If you're looking for a dog-friendly girl who's easy to please, visit Sicily at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Rosa | 5 years old | 62 lbs | spayed female | A5127371 | Rosa can always be found with a toy in her mouth! She's a smart dog who can sit, shake, spin and open doors, so she would love to keep learning new tricks in her future home. This calm, gentle lady is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Baloo | 4 years old | 60 lbs | neutered male | A5116174 | Baloo is a 60-pound lap dog looking for love! He's a happy, mellow dog who loves kids and knows basic commands like sit and shake. He may try to stand on all fours on your lap, but it's only because he loves you. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

