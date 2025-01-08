Share Facebook

Chicky | 3 years old | 41 lbs | female | A5087123 | Chicky is a sweet-natured gal who loves exploring with her favorite humans by her side! She knows sit, lay down, shake, and has gotten along with children as young as 4. She has one request: No small animals, please! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Mary | 3 years old | 39 lbs | female | A5089132 | Mary is a playful, fun-loving bull terrier mix who enjoys belly rubs and getting spoiled with attention! She wants to be your one and only dog, because she has all the personality you would ever need. Mary is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Pitter Patter - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A799111 AHS

Sol | 1 year old | 59 lbs | male | A5095699 | Sol is an energetic, rambunctious dog who loves to stir up trouble in the cutest way! He is loving, playful and trusting, and he can't wait to learn how to be the best boy in his future home. Sol is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Malcom - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A793609 AHS

Morris | 4 years old | 65 lbs | male | A4989766 | Morris has been waiting for a forever home for a long time! He's a smart boy who already knows how to "sit" and "wait", and he's always eager to learn more. He loves playing with toys, and especially likes to make a mess in the water! Morris is crate-trained and would prefer to be the only dog in your life. Morris is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Mila - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A798765 AHS

Serena | 3 years old | 71 lbs | female | A5096487 | Serena is a 71-pound lapdog searching for her forever companion! Everyone is a friend to Serena, and she is at her happiest when she goes on long walks with her humans. Serena's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Peni Parker | 7 years old | 58 lbs | female | A5099579 | She's not the most confident dog in the world, but she is the cutest. She could really use some help finding a home that will teach her how to be brave! She secretly wants to be your friend, and with the help of some treats, she'll find the courage to be your most loyal companion. Peni Parker's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Hi friends, my name is Mia. I'm a high energy gal, with lots of love to give. I know a few tricks such as sit and paw; I would love to learn more. I'm best as an only dog and I absolutely love to play. I will need a yard, to let out all my energy and zoomies. I'd be best with an adult only home, think of all the fun stuff we can do together. If you can provide me with positive structure and think I would be a good fit for your home please come visit me at HALO or fill out the questionnaire on the website www.halorescue.org/dogs and ask about me. HALO Animal Rescue

Meet Peru, a 1-year-old German Shepherd Dog who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 60 days. This beautiful girl found her way into our shelter after she was surrendered to our Field Team by her previous owner. Acclimating to her new environment has been an adjustment for her, but it's nothing a little patience and understanding can't overcome.While Peru is thankfully in great physical health, it takes some extra time and trust to get her to warm up to you, just like it is for a lot of us humans. However, after a slow and steady introduction, Peru blossoms and is happy to show you her playful and energetic side. She loves to shower you with kisses and chase the ball around for as long as you'll let her. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus if Peru sounds like the companion for you, or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. Arizona Humane Society

Nelly - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A797642 AHS

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

Ruth - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Pablo - https://ws.petango.com/webservices/adoptablesearch/wsAdoptableAnimalDetails2.aspx?id=57351509&css=https://ws.petango.com/WebServices/adoptablesearch/css/styles.css&authkey=p1hcyln2w8x44ggh4axsf25ldm2r7ukd1nsv48xu5dhh4pnlqh&PopUp=true HALO

Drako - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Amelia - Do ya wanna know how much mischief I can cause? I'm an Australian Cattle Dog with an eye for adventure. If you have ever wanted a dog that can perform all those fun agility tricks and obstacle climbing maneuvers, here I am. I am currently self-taught and my record while at HALO is their 7-foot chain link fence, I've cleared that thing with ease. For this reason, if your home has a yard, coyote rollers would need to be installed before I set foot outside without a tether to keep me grounded. Even better, if you live in an apartment, you'll have peace of mind that I'll be safe and sound while you're not home. The fun doesn't stop now, I'm also good with my kennel mates and we've never had a scuffle over food or toys. I love going on walks and being a part of my humans daily activates, it's a cattle dog thing. Come visit me at HALO if I sound like the best dog ever. HALO

Say cheese! Cheesecake that is, yup that's my name. I'm a wonderful Husky mix. Like most young lads, I love to meet new people and go on my daily runs. I like to play with my kennel mate and would benefit from meeting any dogs you already have. For me to live my best life I would need a home that has a yard big enough for me to tussle around. If you're in the market for a Husky doggo, come visit me at HALO today! HALO Animal Rescue

Hi my name is Pongo and I am ready to find my new furever home. You may notice that I walk a bit funny, it doesn't bother me though, I think I did more damage to the car than the car did to me. I love to seek affection after the pleasantries are made, the more snacks the better. I'm good with other dogs and I know not to steal food from their bowls, that would be rude. I'm somewhere between not young and not old, I still got plenty left in me if you want to see what kind of tricks I can learn and master. Come visit me at HALO if you want to meet a stellar man like me. HALO Animal Rescue

