Peaches | 4 years old | 66 lbs | female | A5096931 | Peaches is a sweet and gentle girl who's more than ready to become your best friend! She walks well on a leash, takes treats nicely, and enjoys pets once she feels comfortable. With a patient and loving home, she’ll be a loyal and affectionate companion. She is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Lucy | 1 year 2 months old | 60 lbs | female | A5116302 | Lucy can be a bit cautious around new experiences, but she quickly breaks out into zoomies once you have her trust! She enjoys playing with toys, takes treats gently, and loves people, although she's still trying to figure out the leash. While she's still working on her confidence, Lucy is a loving and playful companion ready to find her perfect home. Lucy is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Diablo | 1 year old | 37 lbs | male | A5119579 | Meet Diablo, a lover of cheese and of people! While he can be a bit hesitant at first, he quickly warms up and will sit for treats, play with toys, and fetch stuffies. He walks easily on a loose leash and, although he’s occasionally startled by sudden movements, he is affectionate and enjoys all the love and attention he can get. Diablo's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

Pike | 1 year 3 months old | 44 lbs | female | A5091802 | Pike is an energetic and playful pup who loves zooming around, playing with toys, and engaging with her people. She enjoys agility exercises, takes treats politely, and is affectionate with those she trusts. Pike would thrive in an active home that can provide her with structure, training, and lots of love! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Dazia | 2 years old | 56 lbs | female | A5116742 | Dazia is calm and sensitive gal looking for her emotional support human! She takes treats gently, knows commands like "sit" and "shake," and is friendly with people, though she prefers people take it slow with her. She doesn't seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter and would love to decompress in a home! Dazia's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip adn vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Tyler | 2 years old | 45 lbs | male | A5113754 | Tyler is a calm, timid soul who loves a good belly rub once he gets to know you. He walks well on a loose leash, politely ignores other dogs, and enjoys treats—especially cheese! Though a bit shy at first, his playful side shines through over time, making him a wonderful companion for a patient home. Tyler's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Meet AJ, a 6-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 55 days. AJ was found by a Good Samaritan abandoned next to an apartment complex trash can along with his three littermates. Aside from needing a nice bath, AJ thankfully arrived in good health and has been waiting to meet his forever family ever since.While he still has a lot of his puppy energy, AJ will make a great family companion as long as he's given the patience he needs to learn how to be the best companion he can be. He loves to play, explore the outdoors and meet new people. If you can tucker him out, he's an expert cuddle bug and loves to snuggle. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

