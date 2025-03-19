Share Facebook

Mason - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803892 AHS

Knox | 8 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5116589 | Knox is a gentle and affectionate senior pup who loves peaceful moments with his human friends. He walks well on a leash, stays calm around other dogs, and enjoys a slow-paced game of fetch. Whether out for a stroll or relaxing by your side, he will be a loyal and loving companion. Knox is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Minato - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A804189 AHS

Fenway | 2 years old | 42 lbs | male | A5107136 | Fenway is a fun-loving, high-energy pup who adores zooming around the yard and playing with toys. He’s always ready for an adventure, whether it's a game of fetch or a nice long walk where he shines with his loose-leash manners. This friendly and affectionate boy loves attention and will happily settle in for pets after burning off some energy! Fenway is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Angel and Kaili ended back up at Arizona Animal Welfare League after nearly 9 years at home together and have been waiting 390 days to find a family to spend their golden years with. They know good things take time but maybe this one time it could hurry up.These 10-year-old ladies are thriving in their foster home and are the perfect house guests. They are potty trained, crate trained and understand basic commands. They’re the sweetest girls who love each other so much— Angel is so happy when Kaili gets love that she’ll be wagging her tail for Kaili! Kaili will return the favor by making sure Angel’s face and ears are always clean. They’re the perfect gals for a light stroll in the morning and cozy afternoons together. They are a bonded pair, which means they love each other so much that they must go home together! Their forever home will get double the love, kisses, and snuggles! AAWL

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Basil - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A805601 AHS

Loki | 1 year 5 months old | 64 lbs | male | A4975961 | Loki is a playful and energetic Husky mix who loves people, including children as young as five. He’s social with other dogs, though he plays a bit rough with smaller ones! Loki knows basic commands, is crate-trained, and enjoys squeaky toys and car rides. He has a mischievous side—he’s a door dasher and an enthusiastic chewer, so he’ll thrive with structure and plenty of exercise. With his affectionate nature and adventurous spirit, Loki is ready to bring fun and excitement to his forever home! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Polo | 1 year 2 months old | 59 lbs | male | A5127753 | Polo is a pro at chasing after toys, but don't expect him to give them back! This sweet and excitable pup loves belly rubs, knows sit and down commands, and is always eager to please. This pup would love a home that can continue to teach him new tricks. Polo is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Tily - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A736194 AHS

Sweet William | 2 years old | 64 lbs | male | A5127259 | Sweet William is a happy-go-lucky dog in need of a forever family. While he has bursts of high energy, he also walks well on a leash and sits politely for treats. Though initially shy and nervous, he has blossomed into an amazing dog who will thrive in a loving home. Sweet William is already neutered, so he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Hello, I'm Garland!Are you ready for some holiday jingle all year 'round? I am ready to be the best roommate you've ever had! I have all kinds of friends here at the shelter but I would love to meet the ones you have at home. I am looking for a fur-ever home that will love my puppy energy since I am still a young girl. If I sound like a great addition to your life, come meet me today!No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter! AAWL

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Xena | 1 year old | 37 lbs | female | A5122990 | Xena may take some time to warm up to new people, but once she gets comfortable, she loves to stay by your side! She has been great with kids and enjoys affection but would do best in a home without cats and with careful introductions to other dogs. If you're looking for a sweet and loyal companion who just needs a little reassurance, she might be the perfect match! She is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Meet Jayme, a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever and Anatolian Shepherd mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for a month. Jayme is a gentle giant who was rescued by our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians as a stray. While we're not sure where this sweet boy came from or what he's been through, he was thankfully found to be in good health aside from a healing wound on the left side of his head.Jayme is very mild-mannered, but that doesn't mean he won't enjoy some good play time! He's very athletic and loves to chase toys or splash around in water. Our Doggy Field Trip volunteers have said Jayme really enjoys taking hikes and meeting new people. When all is said and done, he's sure to be right by your side ready to wind down with some snuggles. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Dyna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A805195 AHS

Rose - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A792488 AHS

Hi you guys! I'm Tatu!Don't I look like the sweetest girl ever? I'm the kinda girl who likes to feel the vibe when we first meet. I like to take things slow and can be a little shy:) I have a few friends here at the shelter and would love to meet all of you! I am super happy you want to get to know me. I am here for whenever you want to stop by!No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter! AAWL

