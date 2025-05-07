Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Meet Ginger, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 80 days. Ginger was surrendered to our Field Team by her previous owner following an investigation. While she is definitely on the heavier side and would benefit from a healthy diet, Ginger is otherwise in good health. She can be a little shy at first, but if you show her some patience, she'll be showering you with cuddles in no time. This sweet girl loves to play, sunbathe, take leisurely walks and go on car rides with friends. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Lady Barkga | 4 years | 47 lbs | female | A5141052 | Lady Barkga is quite humble for a celebrity! This happy, docile girl is looking for a forever home where she can enjoy belly rubs and cuddles on the couch. She's a laidback, trusting lady who would make the pawfect companion. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Tangerine - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A810484 AHS

Hi there, I'm Licorice!I'm as sweet as candy and ready to find my fur-ever family! I am in my golden years and want to spend it at home, with a family of my own. I take time to warm up to new people and new situations, but if you are patient and gentle with me, I promise our bond will be unbreakable! I'd love to spend my days birdwatching, going on leisurely walks, and lounging around watching movies with my favorite people! I'd love to meet the whole family (doggy siblings included) to ensure a great fit! If I sound like the one for you come and meet me today!*My adoption fee is sponsored by generous AAWL donors and dog lovers, which means you can take me home for free!* AAWL

Kahlua - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A805004 AHS

Tiny | 5 years old | 81 lbs | male | A5135368 | Tiny is a gentle giant who would make a great family pet! This calm, goofy boy is happy to roll over for belly rubs whenever he meets a new friend and is happy to simply be by your side. He's a great leash walker and knows how to sit on command. Tiny's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Pugsly - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A807378 AHS

Gerald | 8 years old | 61 lbs | male | A5128973 | Whether it be an exciting new adventure or a movie marathon at home, Gerald is the perfect companion for any situation! This large lap dog loves people of all ages, is a pro cuddler, and knows sit, stay and paw. Gerald is already altered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Storm - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A809104 AHS

Gwen - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A807315 AHS

Panda | 2 years old | 53 lbs | male | A5138158 | Panda is a special pup looking for the perfect home! This handsome guy loves bonding and making friends with all the grown-ups he meets. He enjoys playing fetch, tug of war, and joining his human friends on errands. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he can be your one and only pet. Panda is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Ginger is a fun-loving senior American Pit Bull Terrier who can be a bit shy at first and prefers to take things slow when she is getting to know new people. Once out of her shell, the seven-year-young pup loves belly rubs, walks, car rides and cuddling up on the couch. AHS

Cyrus | 2 years old | 55 lbs | male | A5134830 | Cyrus is a playful and affectionate husky who has already waited over a month for a forever home! He loves chasing after toys, getting back scratches and sitting for treats. He is a not a fan of wearing the cone of shame. Cyrus is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Dandelion - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A808117 AHS

Gingerbread | 4 years old | 51 lbs | female | A5138659 | Gingerbread is an incredibly loving, sweet girl who is eager to please! She loves to spend her days resting her head on your lap and hogging all of your attention. She can be on the timid side, but with some love and encouragement, she quickly warms up to people. Gingerbread is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a Sugar Cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions! I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Jingle and Jangle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next