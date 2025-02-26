Share Facebook

Meet Coco, an 11-year-old German Shepherd Dog and Chinese Sharpei mix who has been in and out of our care since 2023, patiently waiting to find the forever home in which she can live out her golden years. This sweet senior girl was initially found as an injured stray with puncture wounds to her neck and without half of her left ear. Even with these injuries, Coco remained a sweet, gentle and polite pup upon her rescue and has since blossomed into a people-loving center of attention.She adores car rides and would thrive in a household where she is the star of the show. She has been around plenty of dogs throughout her time in the shelter but will need to meet any canine companions who may be living with her in her forever home. If you think Coco would be the perfect addition to your family, then come meet her at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Oxford | 8 months old | 35 lbs | male | A5111880 | Oxford is young, but he's already learning how to be a good boy! He’s house-trained, loves walks, and gets along well with people, although he’s still figuring out his relationship with other dogs. He would make a wonderful companion for a family with space for him to run and play! Oxford is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

Frito - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750082 AHS

Cloud | 2 years old | 72 lbs | female | A5116704 | Cloud is a sweet and affectionate dog who is primed and ready for fun. She enjoys playing with toys, exploring the yard, and even playing tag! She’s food-motivated, knows "sit," and is always eager to please. Cloud is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Chess - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803330 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Riggs - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A796866 AHS

Cole | 4 years old | 59 lbs | male | A4692739 | Cole is a longtimer who loves the little things in life. He takes treats nicely, knows how to sit, and generally remains calm, though he may get a bit excited on walks. He would prefer to have no small animals in the home, please! Cole is already neutered, which means he can go home today. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Foxy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A803414 AHS

Macaroon | 2 years old | 50 lbs | male | A5113888 | Macaroon's a little shy at first but warms up quickly, especially if there's a treat involved! He enjoys running around, playing in water, and being spoiled with back scratches. Once he learns to trust you, he's a calm and lovable companion. Macaroon's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Angel and Kaili ended back up at Arizona Animal Welfare League after nearly 9 years at home together and have been waiting 390 days to find a family to spend their golden years with. They know good things take time but maybe this one time it could hurry up.These 10-year-old ladies are thriving in their foster home and are the perfect house guests. They are potty trained, crate trained and understand basic commands. They’re the sweetest girls who love each other so much— Angel is so happy when Kaili gets love that she’ll be wagging her tail for Kaili! Kaili will return the favor by making sure Angel’s face and ears are always clean. They’re the perfect gals for a light stroll in the morning and cozy afternoons together. They are a bonded pair, which means they love each other so much that they must go home together! Their forever home will get double the love, kisses, and snuggles! AAWL

Mandy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A797578 AHS

Raven | 1 year old | 30 lbs | female | A5114098 | Raven’s a happy-go-lucky lady who loves her toys and getting zoomies. She’s curious and easily excited, especially when it comes to birds. She loves getting pets, takes treats like a champ, and is as sweet as can be. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Sweets | 4 years old | 49 lbs | male | A5111884 | Sweets is a happy, playful pup who loves attention and making new friends. He’s full of energy, pulls a bit on leash, but settles down for cuddles and treats. He’s great on walks, non-reactive to other dogs, and loves his toys—though they don’t last long! Sweets is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Lucy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A792240 AHS

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a Sugar Cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions! I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

