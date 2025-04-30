Share Facebook

Cutie | 3 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5137157 | Cutie is half the size of a regular German shepherd, but she has twice the heart! This sweetheart's top priority is being your best friend, and she won't hesitate to stay glued to your side. She's a gentle, timid lady hoping for a chance to become your forever best friend. Cutie is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Nessa - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A810074 AHS

Lil Boo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A802433 AHS

My name is Josie and I am ready to find my fur-ever family! I am an older girl, but don't let that fool you! I am all tail wags when it comes to getting pets from all my best people! I would make the perfect roommate for anyone looking to have a part-time adventurer. I am most happy when around all my favorite humans! If I sound like the girl for you, come on over and see me today!!!*A generous donor has sponsored my adoption fee, that means you can take me home for free!* AAWL

Jingle and Jangle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Minnie -https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A805087 AHS

Ocean | 3 years | 62 lbs | male | A5135224 | Ocean is one of the most calm, mellow dogs around! He loves sunbathing next to his human friends, enjoys back scratches, and he'll even let you dress him up for photos. He's an easygoing husky who's eager to please! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Babbaloo | 4 years old | 45 lbs | male | A5132669 | Babbaloo is a boisterous, outgoing boy who loves splashing in lakes and conquering mountains! While he has plenty of energy, he is happy to relax at restaurant patios by your side. He'll even sit for treats. Babbaloo is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Cool Guy | 1 year 6 months old | 50 lbs | male | A5137666 | Yes, he is just as cool as his name suggests! This young pup loves to run, play, and steal your treats (and your heart). Cool Guy knows sit, shake, and is one of the friendliest dogs around. His only request? Squeaky toys, please. Cool Guy is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Nia | 2 years old | 57 lbs | female | A4989785 | Nia has been waiting for a long time for her forever home! She's been busy in training and is learning how to walk better on a leash. She is already crated, potty trained, and loves going on adventures to meet new people. Nia is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Angel and Kaili ended back up at Arizona Animal Welfare League after nearly 9 years at home together and have been waiting 390 days to find a family to spend their golden years with. They know good things take time but maybe this one time it could hurry up.These 10-year-old ladies are thriving in their foster home and are the perfect house guests. They are potty trained, crate trained and understand basic commands. They’re the sweetest girls who love each other so much— Angel is so happy when Kaili gets love that she’ll be wagging her tail for Kaili! Kaili will return the favor by making sure Angel’s face and ears are always clean. They’re the perfect gals for a light stroll in the morning and cozy afternoons together. They are a bonded pair, which means they love each other so much that they must go home together! Their forever home will get double the love, kisses, and snuggles! AAWL

Brandon | 7 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5078256 | Sweet Brandon already has what it takes to be part of a family - he's potty trained, crate trained, and knows basic commands. His former foster tells us that he's protective, loyal and isn't afraid to come over to snuggle with his family. Brandon is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Priya, a 5-month-old German Shepherd Dog mix who has been waiting for more than 100 days to be adopted. Priya, her mom and six littermates were found abandoned in a backyard where they were then rescued by our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians. While she can be a bit shy, she blossoms into the sweetest girl once she's warmed up to you! She will benefit from a family who will give her some extra time to build trust and get settled into her new surroundings. Help her grow into the loyal companion she’s meant to be! Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Whitey and Brownie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

