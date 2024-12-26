Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Mr. Buddy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A798586 AHS

Ruth - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Otis, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 70 days. Otis was left abandoned outside of our Sunnyslope Campus, alone and afraid. He had lacerations to the left side of his neck and his left ear that needed to be cleaned and closed with sutures as well as multiple chipped and fractured teeth. It wasn't clear where Otis had come from or what he had been through, but we knew he deserved better. This sweet boy then fought off an upper respiratory infection while he was healing from his procedures, proving just how determined he is to be ready for his forever home.While he can be shy at first, Otis becomes an adventurous and social guy once he's comfortable. He would be a great fit for a family who loves to spend quality time together both indoors and outdoors. From mountain hikes to cuddles on the couch, Otis wants to do it all as long as he's got you by his side. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

Maggie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A798257 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Amelia - Do ya wanna know how much mischief I can cause? I'm an Australian Cattle Dog with an eye for adventure. If you have ever wanted a dog that can perform all those fun agility tricks and obstacle climbing maneuvers, here I am. I am currently self-taught and my record while at HALO is their 7-foot chain link fence, I've cleared that thing with ease. For this reason, if your home has a yard, coyote rollers would need to be installed before I set foot outside without a tether to keep me grounded. Even better, if you live in an apartment, you'll have peace of mind that I'll be safe and sound while you're not home. The fun doesn't stop now, I'm also good with my kennel mates and we've never had a scuffle over food or toys. I love going on walks and being a part of my humans daily activates, it's a cattle dog thing. Come visit me at HALO if I sound like the best dog ever. HALO

Guy Raz - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A797148 AHS

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Chocolate Chip - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next