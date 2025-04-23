Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Charlie | 1 year 10 months old | 52 lbs | male | A5100501 | Charlie is a playful boy who has been waiting a long time to find a forever home! This charmer knows many commands, including place, touch, sit, paw and wait. He loves tearing up his stuffies and going on long walks with his human friends. Charlie is already neutered, so he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Nemo | 9 years | 52 lbs | male | A5130015 | Nemo is a friendly and affectionate senior who loves getting attention! He has a calm demeanor and is easy to walk on a leash, although he can be a bit jumpy at times. Nemo is very people-oriented and loves all the pets, especially booty scratches. He loves treats, specifically peanut butter. Nemo is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Sherlock - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786989 AHS

Castiel | 4 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5130024 | Castiel is slow to warm up to people at first, but when he gets to know you, his vivacious personality shines. He is energetic, will happily sit for treats, and would love a home that can be patient with his as he decompresses. Castiel is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Bon bon - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A808891 AHS

Lainey | 2 years old | 53 lbs | female | A5125387 | If you're looking for a wiggly, happy-go-lucky lady who loves kids as young as 6, you'll want to meet Lainey! This Maricopa Mutt loves playing with rope toys and going on adventures. She loves pets and will happily lean into you for more. Lainey is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Geraldine | 4 years old | 70 lbs | female | A5111677 | Geraldine loves the outdoors! She enjoys hiking, splashing in the pool and taking long walks to smell the flowers. She would prefer to be your one and only dog, since she has all the personality you would ever need. She's already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Mushu | 5 years | 49 lbs | male | A5133216 | Mushu is a sweet and affectionate pup who loves people and leans in for all the pets he can get. He’s playful, calm, and loves hogging all of the attention. Just watch out - he's an athlete and can leap over high fences! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Beethoven | 1 year old | 40 lbs | male | A5129880 | Beethoven is a deaf pup who would love a chance at a forever home! Once he warms up to you, he becomes a playful, affectionate companion who loves toys, belly rubs, and exploring the world around him. He loves people of all ages and would make a great family companion. Beethoven's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Pixie | 2 years old | 33 lbs | female | A5132544 | Pixie has been patiently waiting for a chance at finding her forever home! She has a sociable, affectionate personality that makes her crave attention from everyone she meets. She has plenty of puppy energy and would thrive in a home that can teach her some manners! Pixie is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Whitey and Brownie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Brownie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A800604 AHS

Dion | 3 years old | 63 lbs | male | A5125916 | Dion was found as a friendly stray who wandered into someone's backyard and made himself right at home. Now, he's ready for a home with his own! He seems to enjoy making friends with other dogs, gets along with children, and loves a good game of fetch. He also appears to be crate-trained and potty-trained. Dion is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Meet Melvin, a 4-year-old Pug mix, who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 50 days. Melvin was found as an injured stray with a large laceration on his chest. He received life-saving surgery and ongoing treatments in our trauma hospital until he finally made a full recovery in the care of a loving Foster Hero. Melvin has lots of energy and will be a perfect companion for an active household. He is still learning his puppy manners, so he will do best in a home with older children. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Melon | 5 years old | 50 lbs | female | A5111553 | Melon is a gentle, affectionate girl who shines on outings and wins hearts wherever she goes. She walks well on a leash, loves car rides, and enjoys belly rubs, treats, and pup cups. Though she may be shy at first, with a little patience she can become your most loyal companion. Melon is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Alister | 7 years old | 64 lbs | male | A5116584 | Alister has cataracts, gum disease, lumps and bumps, and some creaky joints. Despite it all, this sweet and talkative old man prefers to focus on the best parts of life: booty scratches, burger patties, and cuddle time with his humans. Alister is already neutered, which means he can go home today. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Jingle and Jangle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next