Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Meet Coco, an 11-year-old German Shepherd Dog and Chinese Sharpei mix who has been in and out of our care since 2023, patiently waiting to find the forever home in which she can live out the golden years she deserves. This sweet senior girl was initially found as an injured stray with puncture wounds to her neck and without half of her left ear. Even with these injuries, Coco remained a calm, gentle and polite pup upon her rescue and has since blossomed into a people-loving center of attention.Coco has gone on several Doggy Field Trips with volunteers where she’s confidently shown how great of a companion she can be. She loves to meet new people and adores car rides. Coco has been around plenty of dogs during her stay in our shelter but will need to meet any fellow doggies who may be living with her in her forever home. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Mary Louise - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819650 AHS

Randall - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Everest | 3 years old | 62 lbs | spayed female | A5146171 | Everest is slow to warm up to new people, but with time and a few treats, her calm, gentle and affectionate personality shines. She enjoys quiet moments laying outside and listening to the birds. Everest may look like an ice queen, but her easygoing, pleasant demeanor makes her best friend material. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Nigel | 3 years old | 66 lbs | neutered male | A5145568 | Nigel loves his stuffies, but it's nothing compared to the unconditional love he has for you. He knows basic commands, is treat motivated, and loves learning new tricks. Nigel loves getting groomed, since all he cares about is receiving body rubs and attention. Find him at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Ding Yang - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819078 AHS

Shasa - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A814502 AHS

Lima Bean | 2 years old | 57 lbs | spayed female | A5145623 | Is it too late to introduce this black-haired bombshell to the Love Island villa? This spunky, hilarious gal has blossomed during her time at the shelter. You can find Lima Bean tossing her toys in the air, running laps in a play yard, or conducting belly rub negotiations with staff and volunteers. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Wheaty - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Smokey | 1 year old | 38 lbs | neutered male | A5145396 | Herding breed lovers, meet your match! Smokey is skilled at stealing hearts and your treats. He's just a year old and appears to be a heeler and Australian shepherd mix, which means he would thrive in a home with plenty of space to run and play. Smokey adores people and is always looking to make new friends everywhere he goes. Plus, he's dog friendly, so he would love to have a furry best friend of his own! Find this precious boy at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Rudy | 2 years | 57 lbs | neutered male | A4972246 | Rudy is the bounciest boy in town! This goofy, social pup has been patiently waiting for a forever home for months, and he's already proven he has what it takes to be your best friend. He's child-friendly, knows how to sit, and is always ready for a new adventure. Rudy is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Faye - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819172 AHS

Azriel - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815797 AHS

Duke and Bella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Oliver | 5 years old | 82 lbs | male | A5147221 | Oliver is 82 pounds of warmth, loyalty, and fur. Despite currently living in a noisy shelter, this German shepherd has been calm and gentle to everyone he has met. He says he's too old for toys, but he will happily accept treats and sitting by your side. The handsome Oliver is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jay - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A818026 AHS

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next