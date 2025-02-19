Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Angel and Kaili ended back up at Arizona Animal Welfare League after nearly 9 years at home together and have been waiting 390 days to find a family to spend their golden years with. They know good things take time but maybe this one time it could hurry up.These 10-year-old ladies are thriving in their foster home and are the perfect house guests. They are potty trained, crate trained and understand basic commands. They’re the sweetest girls who love each other so much— Angel is so happy when Kaili gets love that she’ll be wagging her tail for Kaili! Kaili will return the favor by making sure Angel’s face and ears are always clean. They’re the perfect gals for a light stroll in the morning and cozy afternoons together. They are a bonded pair, which means they love each other so much that they must go home together! Their forever home will get double the love, kisses, and snuggles! AAWL

Kathy | 5 years old | 72 lbs | female | A5109813 | Kathy is a fun-loving, energetic pup who adores being around people. She’s got great leash manners, knows “sit” and “shake,” and is a very gentle treat taker. Whether she’s playing fetch or enjoying a leisurely walk, Kathy’s curious and affectionate nature shines through. Kathy's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Cinder Ella - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A802100 AHS

Reggie | 2 years old | 78 lbs | male | A5081523 | Reggie is a friendly, goofy guy with a lively spirit! He loves chasing imaginary squirrels and playing games of fetch. He loves to play rough and rowdy, and with a little training to polish his "puppy-like" manners, Reggie is sure to become a wonderful companion. Reggie is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ruger | 2 years old | 52 lbs | male | A5096876 | Ruger is a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly and will even jump into your lap for attention and pets. He loves playing with other dogs and kids, but he has one request: no cats, please! Ruger is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Jingle - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Libby | 7 years old | 58 lbs | female | A5116686 | Libby is a sweet, calm girl who is a shelter favorite! She may love treats, but she loves people even more. Whether she’s hanging out downtown or just relaxing in her kennel, she’s always easygoing and friendly, making her the perfect companion for anyone looking for a loyal, affectionate friend! Libby is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

May | 3 years old | 66 lbs | female | A5110436 | May is a sweet and gentle girl who can be a bit shy at first, but once she feels comfortable, she becomes quite the lovebug. Though calm and polite, she also has a playful side and enjoys spending the day with her humans. May is looking for a patient and loving home where she can feel safe and thrive. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

Shelly | 5 years old | 52 lbs | female | A5094019 | Shelly is a playful and affectionate pup who loves attention and is the gentlest of treat takers. She walks well on a leash, though she can get a little excited at times - especially when exploring or playing with her best friend Clara, who is also at the shelter. If you’re looking for a fun and loving companion, she’s ready to bring joy to your home! Shelly's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Meet Mac, an 1-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 140 days. Mac initially found his way to us from the Navajo Nation after his previous owner surrendered him and his seven littermates when they were days old. Mac then spent some time in foster care to gain weight and reach the proper age for his neuter surgery before he could go up for adoption. While Mac did find a home soon after, he was unfortunately confiscated from his previous owner by our Field Team because they could no longer care for him.Now back in our care and currently our longest resident, Mac is ready to find his forever family. This sweet boy has a tail that never stops wagging and ears so floppy that you can't help but fall in love. He is incredibly eager to please, always aiming to impress, and would make a great sidekick for anyone looking for a loyal companion. He does still have a lot of his puppy energy, so he'd fit best in a household that prioritizes physical activity and adventure. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Marble - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A801028 AHS

Ziggy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Wallace, the not-so-typical pug with a need for speed! This adorable little guy is full of energy and ready to race through life. Unlike most pugs who love lounging around, Wallace is all about playtime and zoomies! He loves to sprint around the yard, showing off his lightning-fast moves. Once he does get his energy out however, he does love to curl into your lap and snore. If you're looking for a pug with a bit more pep in his step, Wallace is the perfect match. He'll bring boundless joy and a dash of speed to your life. Come down to HALO and meet this extraordinary pug today! HALO

Jasper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A801997 AHS

Prev 1 / Ad Next