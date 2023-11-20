Country Thunder 2024 music festival lineup announced

FLORENCE, AZ — Get your boots and hats ready - Country Thunder has announced its lineup for the 2024 music festival!

The country music event is set to take place April 11-14, 2024, in Florence, Arizona.

Event officials announced Monday that Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, Randy Houser, Diamond Rio, Flatland Cavalry, Nate Smith and more would be taking the stage.

Tickets are on sale now with General Admission tickets starting at $300. There are also more expensive options, including "glamping" camping experiences, private bathrooms, parking passes, and more.

At the spring 2023 Country Thunder festival, Dierks Bentley, Kip Moore, Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Midland, and Parmalee were among the performers.