Desert Diamond Arena completes its $42 million renovation, revealing what eventgoers can expect

GLENDALE, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena has completed its $42 million renovation and will debut its new spaces for guests this weekend!

Areas of the main and upper concourses have had upgrades done.

“[There’s the] Marketplace, new bars, new concessions. Everything's redone [and] repainted. And then you got the two suite levels — regular suite level redone and upper suite level is going to be the Encore [Club on Three] and The View [ Lounge Bar],” expressed General Manager Dale Adams in an interview with ABC15 during the renovation process.

The investment has redesigned over 20 spaces at the Desert Diamond Arena, which remained open during the renovations. Adams explained to ABC15 that the $40-million-plus renovation is intended to create a music-centric venue that will serve as a “mecca” for music, providing an immersive experience and premium access for all.

The arena’s multimillion-dollar improvements will be unveiled to the public on August 8 during Chris Stapleton's two concerts for his 'All-American Road Show' tour.

According to Desert Diamond Arena, here is what guests can expect at the new premium spaces:



Encore Club on Three: This space features Theater Boxes that accommodate 9-12 people, located on the 3rd Floor Club Level.

Studio 623: This area features 14 reimagined Loge Boxes that resemble recording studio booths, available in groups of 4-6 off the Level 1 Main Concourse.

Desert Diamond Arena A view of a newly renovated area of the arena.

The View Lounge Bar: The area, located on the third-floor Club Level, is a social club offering laidback luxury seating, with food and beverage not included.

Desert Diamond Arena The View Lounge Bar

Bassline Bar: This VIP Lounge features a bar and private entrance, opens 60 minutes before doors, and closes 60 minutes after the show. Premium ticket upgrades are available for purchase as an add-on on the day of the show. The venue features restrooms and live entertainment elements, adding value for Studio 623 guests. Additionally, Bassline Bar can serve as a private event space.

Heading to the arena? There will be a new ‘seamless’ entry.

“We also have new Evolve Magnetometers, so you can walk through; there's no more emptying your pockets and everything. Obviously […] if it goes off and detects something, then we'll just pull them aside. But people get in so much quicker,” said Adams in a previous interview with ABC15.