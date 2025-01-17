‘All-American Road Show’: Chris Stapleton announces two concert tour dates in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Chris Stapleton is headed to the desert this summer for his “All-American Road Show” tour!
The country artist added a second show on August 9, in addition to the previously announced show on August 8 due to an “overwhelming demand.” Stapleton will hit the stage at Desert Diamond Arena!
Valley stops include special guest Brittney Spencer!
According to Desert Diamond Arena, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives are the special guests for the August 9 show.
WHAT TO KNOW
- Pre-sale starts Tuesday, January 21 at 10 a.m.
- General on-sale starts Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m.
- According to a news release, fans can get early access to tickets by signing up at stapletonfanclub.com .
Show dates: August 8 and 9
- Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale.
