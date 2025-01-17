Watch Now
‘All-American Road Show’: Chris Stapleton announces two concert tour dates in Glendale

Valley stops include special guest Brittney Spencer, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Chris Stapleton
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — Chris Stapleton is headed to the desert this summer for his “All-American Road Show” tour!

Chris Stapleton
Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

The country artist added a second show on August 9, in addition to the previously announced show on August 8 due to an “overwhelming demand.” Stapleton will hit the stage at Desert Diamond Arena!

Valley stops include special guest Brittney Spencer!

According to Desert Diamond Arena, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives are the special guests for the August 9 show.

WHAT TO KNOW

  • Pre-sale starts Tuesday, January 21 at 10 a.m.
  • General on-sale starts Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m.
  • According to a news release, fans can get early access to tickets by signing up at stapletonfanclub.com .
    Show dates: August 8 and 9
  • Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale.
