PHOENIX — Doechii is bringing her “Live from the Swamp Tour” to the Valley!

The Grammy-winning artist is set to perform at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2025.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 11.

A Verizon presale is available to customers starting August 7, and an artist fan presale begins on August 8 for those who sign up on her website by 10 p.m. on August 6.